HUAWEI teases New MatePad, with stylish design for young trendsetting users

Huawei is getting ready for their highly anticipated HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch on 19 September. One of the images shared teased a HUAWEI MatePad 12 X – the next-generation of the series to bring style and productivity to young users.

An Update to the MatePad Series – Unique Aesthetic, Casually Stylish

HUAWEI MatePad series has always focused on tailoring the needs of users seeking tools for creativity, productivity, education, and entertainment. This has resonated with consumers, and it shows. On August 6th, third data agency Canalys released its Q2 2024 worldwide tablet shipments report[1], which revealed that Huawei tablet ranking third among all tablet brands. This achievement has cemented Huawei's position in the global tablet market, and is a testament to the company's robust software and hardware prowess.

The teased image revealed that HUAWEI MatePad 12 X will be available in a light, muted green edition, reminiscent of the beauty of freshly unfurled leaves – exuding a natural and refreshing vibe. From the teaser, we see a bold and distinctive colour palette, with a shimmering polish on the tablet's surface, making it uniquely aesthetic and casually stylish. The glistening water effect in the teaser suggest a pearlescent effect finish, which might come with a unique, beautiful colour-changing effect, depending on the lighting and angle of view.

Additionally, we know that the tablet features an all-metal device body and integrated seamless design. There's also a sleek-looking rear camera. A cohesive and visually striking whole, the camera module's clear-cut lines and glossy gilded bezels create a captivating contrast – like.

The "X" in HUAWEI MatePad 12 X hints at the tablet's potential for outstanding size, performance, and design. With its sleek all-metal body, it's expected to bring flagship-level smart features and innovative apps like GoPaint and HUAWEI Notes into the hands of users. The seamless integration with NearLink-powered accessories, such as the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, could make working, studying, and creating on the go more effortless than ever for creators and students.

The "X" might also stand for "explore"—positioning the tablet as a companion for young professionals, students, and creators eager to push boundaries, express themselves, and follow their passions.

Creation of Beauty – Creation starts here

Understanding that to create is a universal pursuit, Huawei wants to provide users with the tools to unleash their creativity. On 12 December last year, Huawei held a launch event themed "Creation of Beauty" in Dubai, signalling their intention to build high-end products with wide, global appeal that marry fashion with technology.

In line with this initiative, they held the HUAWEI GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity earlier this year, a global digital art contest that sought to inspire creativity and self-expression. It received thousands of incredible entries worldwide, all created using Huawei's GoPaint app and tablets. The GoPaint app caters to creators, offering a suite of creativity tools for more intuitive, spontaneous, intelligent, and efficient creation.

We expect to hear more in the upcoming September launch.

Stay tuned – 19 September 2024

The anticipation is building, with the launch date just around the corner. And Huawei has also teased that it will be introducing a brand new MatePad Pro, which said to be introducing a groundbreaking upgrade of its display. Stay tuned for updates as Huawei announces them during their launch keynote on 19 September.

