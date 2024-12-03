Hublot celebrates the 25th Anniversary of OpusX with a special edition Classic Fusion Chronograph

Over the last thirty years, Chateau de la Fuente, the beautiful estate where the Fuente Family cultivates tobacco leaves and handcrafts its coveted Fuente Fuente OpusX (FFOX) cigars, Carlito Fuente decided to build the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation, a much needed school and health program, as well as an art academy, for the local community. With the foundations of the Art Academy, laid in 2019 and which Hublot was humbled to take part in, children receive the best education and support, while also developing and nurturing local artistic talents. The Art Academy, which has already been operational for a while, was officially inaugurated on the special occasion of OpusX's 25th anniversary.

With a celebratory theme of gold and green, the 6th special edition series was created by Hublot and inspired by the invaluable vision of Carlito Fuente, the creator of the world renowned Fuente Fuente OpusX luxury brand.

And yet, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold is starkly different from all other editions that have come before. It marks the first time that a Fuente is done in a 42mm Classic Fusion Chronograph case, and the first with both the case and bezel in King Gold. It also features a laser-engraved motif of tobacco leaves but only on the bezel.

The dial is done an a vibrant emerald green tone with a sunray-patterned finish and a gradient "fumé" effect that darkens towards the edges, adding contrast and depth. The anniversary version of the OpusX logo in gold and green is emblazoned on the constant seconds counter at 3 o'clock. The dial's green tone is perfectly matched with the alligator leather and rubber strap's tone.

Hidden from plain sight as a special treat reserved just for the owner, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold edition features an elaborate case back. Made in solid 18k King Gold, the case back is engraved and lacquered with a special OpusX 25th Anniversary artwork. Beneath it beats the HUB1153 automatic chronograph calibre, with a power reserve of 48 hours.

Such a radiant piece celebrating a significant milestone for one of the most cherished names in the world of premium cigars deserves a special presentation. The Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold comes in a grand, green lacquered watch box that doubles as a cigar humidor, designed in collaboration with Manny Iriarte, long time creative partner.

The Classic Fusion Chronograph Arturo Fuente King Gold edition is a limited edition of 50 pieces, available at Hublot boutiques and authorized retailers.

"The honor and privilege of building such a wonderful relationship with Hublot, which I consider family, has been one of my greatest lifetime achievements. Over these many years of incredible success, we have been able to spread love all over the world!" - CARLITO FUENTE

HUBLOT

Hublot is a Swiss watch manufacturer founded in 1980 and based in Nyon. For its first ever timepiece, this fundamentally disruptive company combined gold with a rubber strap in a case with a design inspired by a ship's porthole (hublot in French). Thus, the Art of Fusion was born, blending tradition, innovation, craftsmanship, worlds and talents. It became the brand's aesthetic and technical signature.

This identity was strengthened in 2005 with the Big Bang, which attested to an unrivalled know-how in terms of complications, manufacture movements and state-of-the-art materials. Carbon, titanium, ceramic and sapphire have been developed on this model to technical extremes.

This ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking is summed up in its philosophy 'Be First, Unique and Different.' It gradually led to other collections with innovative designs: Classic Fusion, Shaped Collection (Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang) and Manufacture Pieces. These draw on high levels of craftsmanship, both in terms of the materials so dear to Hublot (such as Magic Gold, brightly-coloured ceramics and sapphires) and its manufacture movements (Unico chronograph, Meca-10 and high complications such as the Tourbillon, the Cathedral Minute Repeater and the specific Manufacture Pieces movements).

Hublot's world extends to powerful partnerships including football. 'Hublot Loves Football' has become the slogan at the world's biggest sporting events (such as the FIFA World Cup™, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EURO™) and through its ambassadors. This love of football continues in art, design, music, sport, fine dining and sailing. Lastly, Hublot's implication in joint environmental projects with SORAI and Polar Pod reflects its concern for the issues of the day.

Over 140 boutiques around the world share Hublot's fervour and values, alongside the Hublot.com e-commerce site.

ARTURO FUENTE

For four generations and more than 112 years, the family-owned premium and ultra-premium cigar maker Arturo Fuente has become one of the world's most distinguished and highest-rated cigar brands and a trusted word for quality. As such, Fuente cigars, including the legendary Fuente Fuente OpusX, have amassed an unprecedented following among connoisseurs.

All of which has led the Fuente family to become known as "the reigning family of premium cigars." The corporate headquarters for Arturo Fuente is in a historic 120-year-old former Fuente cigar factory located in the Ybor City National Historic Landmark District in Tampa, Florida. Cigar manufacturing takes place at the famous Tabacalera A. Fuente y Cia factories in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, with the most renowned tobacco farm in the world Chateau de la Fuente, located nearby in Bonao, Dominican Republic.

Soon, Arturo Fuente will expand with a new factory in Esteli, Nicaragua, in addition to the company's multiple Nicaraguan tobacco farms.

CLASSIC FUSION CHRONOGRAPH

ARTURO FUENTE KING GOLD

REFERENCE CASE CASEBACK BEZEL

541.OX.8980.LR.OPX24

LIMITED EDITION XX/50 Satin finished and Polished 18K King

Gold Size: 42 MM Thickness: 11.9 MM Water Resistance: 5 ATM / 50 M Satin finished and Microblasted

18K King Gold with OPX24 logo engraved Engraved satin-finished and polished 18K King Gold

DIAL MOVEMENT STRAP AND CLASP PRICE Gradient green sunray HUB1153 Self-winding Chronograph Frequency: 4 Hz (28'800 A/H) Power reserve (hours): 48 Number of components : 269 Jewels : 39 Black Rubber and Green Alligator

Strap 18K Gold 5N and Black plated

Stainless Steel Deployant Buckle 36'900.00 CHF 42'200.00 EUR 40'500.00 USD 34'900.00 GBP

