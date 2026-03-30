IFPA launches first Africa Forum on psoriasis calling for urgent action on overlooked disease

First Africa Forum on Psoriasis : May 7–9, Nairobi, bringing together global and local stakeholders.

: May 7–9, Nairobi, bringing together global and local stakeholders. Huge unmet need : 3.5M+ Africans affected, with limited care, stigma, and devastating economic impact.

: 3.5M+ Africans affected, with limited care, stigma, and devastating economic impact. Focus areas: Local research, patient representation, and improved access to treatment.

The IFPA Forum Africa 2026 – Local Strength, United Action will take place on 7-9 May 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, and will bring together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and patient organizations to address a condition that remains severely under-recognized and underdiagnosed across the continent.

The Hidden Burden of Psoriasis in Africa

Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are chronic non-communicable diseases with no cure that can cause pain, disability, and are closely linked to other serious NCDs, like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, depression, and more. As a condition, visible on the skin, it often leads to stigma, affects mental health and can also cause economic hardship. Yet across Africa it remains under-recognized, underdiagnosed, and undertreated.

Over 3.5 million people are estimated to live with psoriasis across Africa – a continent of approximately 1.3 billion population. As experts warn the real psoriasis burden is likely higher due to limited epidemiological data, low awareness of the disease and severe shortages of specialists. Reported prevalence in parts of East, West, Central, and Southern Africa is as low as 0.06%, reflecting widespread underdiagnosis.

Access to Care and Economic Impact

Access to care is extremely limited: there is one dermatologist per more than a million people in Africa, compared with 36 per million in the United States and 65 per million in Germany. With most care paid out of pocket, treatment for psoriasis is often unaffordable, meaning the disease can become a pathway into poverty for those affected and their families.

To drive change, IFPA is convening regional and global stakeholders at this first-of-its-kind Forum, working alongside patient organizations like PsorAfrica to create a roadmap for tackling psoriasis in Africa.

Frida Dunger, Executive Director of IFPA, said:

"Psoriasis is a public health challenge. Addressing it is not optional — it is part of building resilient, equitable health systems. Every year, IFPA Forum puts focus on a region at a time, bringing together local stakeholders to inspire advocacy efforts and call for united action on psoriasis. This year, we bring the Forum to Africa, and we believe the timing is right. By listening to local patient organizations and developing a roadmap for tackling psoriasis in Africa together, we can ensure that millions of people living with psoriasis are finally seen, heard, and supported."

"Whether in the rural areas or in the cities, people in Africa do not know enough about psoriasis. And it affects my life. The cost, the worry, the impact on my life choices and social relationships. At the Forum, we are gathering experts who understand this disease and stand up for a better future. Africa is prioritizing health, and we will be a part of building solutions, - said Pierre Celestin Habiyaremye, President of PsorAfrica and Founder of Rwanda Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Organization.

Janet Mbugua, a prominent Kenyan media professional and advocate for social change, has confirmed that she will host the Forum. She said:

"I'm truly honored to host the IFPA Forum Africa. Psoriasis affects millions of people, yet it's still not spoken about enough. This is an opportunity to bring those stories to the forefront, shed light on the real challenges people are facing, and support the work being done locally to strengthen care, research, and policy across the continent."

The Forum will focus on three urgent priorities:

research - to generate local data on psoriasis

- to generate local data on psoriasis representation - to ensure patient voices shape decisions about healthcare

- to ensure patient voices shape decisions about healthcare rights and access - to integrate psoriasis into national NCD strategies, include essential medicines, and combat stigma.

About IFPA

IFPA (the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations), founded in 1971 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, is the global organization dedicated to advocating for everyone affected by psoriatic disease. IFPA's members include national and regional patient associations and represent over 60 million people worldwide. Through global coalitions, World Psoriasis Day campaigns, the IFPA Forum, and the World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference, IFPA is redefining psoriatic disease as a key lens for stronger, more inclusive health systems.

https://www.ifpa-pso.com/

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Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2945013/IFPA_Frida_Dunger.jpg

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SOURCE IFPA