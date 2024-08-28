iHerb Marks its Commitment to Global Health and Wellness with 28th Anniversary Sales Event

Month-Long Promotions Commemorate Company's Roots as a Small California Startup to a Thriving Global E-commerce Retailer

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, is proud to celebrate its 28th anniversary with its biggest, month-long September sales event that invites customers to discover daily deals and weekly discounts of 28% off select brands and product categories such as beauty, sports nutrition, personal care and more.

"Our September Anniversary Sale has become an annual tradition that honors our humble beginnings and relentless commitment to offering the best selection of health and wellness products at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient experience," said Neil Folgate, SVP of Global Marketing at iHerb. "With the support of our amazing brands and suppliers, we are able to extend considerable savings to our global customer base as a way of expressing our gratitude for making iHerb a trusted, loyal partner in their health and wellness journey."

Evolving Through 28 Years of Innovation

Founded in 1996, iHerb started with a singular vision to offer quality products that support health and well-being at affordable prices. What began as a small business in California selling St. John's Wort online soon blossomed into a global enterprise.

As sales began to flourish, iHerb opened its first fulfillment center in Irwindale, Calif. in 2002, marking the start of a strategic expansion that now includes seven temperature-controlled state-of-the-art logistics operations across the U.S. and Asia, along with a facility planned for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the coming months.

The growth of iHerb continued with the introduction of its proprietary house brands in 2009, enabling iHerb to enhance its customer value proposition with premium-quality brands that are independently tested for authenticity. By 2018, the company surpassed $1 billion in sales, and has recently surpassed $2 billion in annual sales, underscoring its leadership and growth trajectory in the global e-commerce industry.

By offering a product selection of more than 50,000 items, iHerb strives to create a localized shopping experience by translating its shopping platform in 19 languages and accepting 85 currencies to serve the health and wellness needs of customers located in 180 countries.

"From our inception, iHerb has been a pioneer in innovation, revolutionizing logistics solutions that have propelled our rapid expansion into international e-commerce within the health and wellness sector," said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. "Our journey from selling a single product to being a global leader in the wellness industry has been fueled by a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. I'm proud that nearly three decades later, we have stayed true to who we are as a company, while serving as an inspiring success story rooted in the American Dream."

To kick off this year's anniversary promotion, the company has released a celebratory video that will be posted across its social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For more information on the company, including the top 10 reasons why customers shop iHerb, please click here.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves more than 11 million global active customers across 180 countries and 19 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

