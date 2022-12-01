Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage Upgrades

Infinix debuts the new 5G ZERO smartphone for powerful next-gen experiences and massive storage upgrades for only $239.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today announced the ZERO 5G 2023 smartphone with powerful performance upgrades and massive storage capabilities. The new smartphone leads in its price segment with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G Power Monster Processor chipset and plenty of storage with 256GB and up to 13GB RAM for uninterrupted use and gaming experiences.

Infinix ZERO 5G 2023 Infinix ZERO 5G 2023

"Infinix brings new value to smartphones encompassing breakthrough experiences with the enhanced features consumers need most, all at an accessible price," said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix. "Packed with impressive performance and storage capabilities, efficient battery life, beautiful curved design, smooth display and ultra-resolution cameras, the new ZERO 5G 2023 puts power in the hands of consumers."

Experience Speeds of the Future

The ZERO 5G 2023 allows users to experience new horizons when it comes to speeds and performance as one of the first phones in the market to employ the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm 5G chipset. The Dimensity 1080's octa-core CPU features two Arm Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz for exceptional performance, rapid App response, and smoother gaming experience. Boasting a 10% overall performance upgrade and 8% CPU upgrade compared to its predecessor [1], this smartphone provides breakthrough updates and enhanced reliability in the features most integral to user experience. Whether downloading files, browsing, streaming, or gaming, speeds are met with greater efficiency. This is achieved through its smart network allocation and Clever 5G mode, which automatically maintains lower power consumption by aggregating with surrounding 4G networks and Wi-Fi to increase network bandwidth.

The ZERO 5G 2023 provides ample storage with an up to 13GB RAM (8GB plus 5GB Extended RAM) and RAM to ROM integration, improving processing speeds and accelerating performances. This combination offers the maximum storage possible at an affordable price point.

Leading Display Design – Intelligent Immersion

The ZERO 5G 2023 incorporates a massive 6.78" FHD immersive display with bold color enhancement with peak brightness of 500 nits. A 240Hz sample rate and 120Hz super fluid refresh rate work together to create dynamic visuals by intelligently switching based on unique scenarios, perfect for hardcore gameplay. Users can take advantage of differing screen rate options (60Hz, 120 Hz and an Auto-Switch Refresh Rate mode), switching between zooming and browsing with extreme smoothness. Users can reduce the power consumption of their screen by switching between the refresh rate options, based on the activity they are focused on, allowing the battery life to last longer. The Auto-Switch Refresh Rate mode completes this action for the user, so whether they are surfing the internet or zooming in on their favorite photos, the smartphone intelligently swaps between refresh rates to suit each action.

Balanced with its Uni-Curve design, the ZERO 5G 2023 is an eye-catching smartphone with smooth graphics for the ultimate experience. The classic Uni-Curve design is inspired by the previous ZERO 5G generation, emphasizing the new devices' ode to the classics. The Infinix design team was inspired by the G2 curvature continuous standards based on luxury sports cars. By adding elegance to the pure, sleek frame and geometric lines, the rationality of technology is brought to life by the unique curvature.

Capturing Life's Greatest Moments

Infinix equipped the ZERO 5G 2023 with a 50MP AI camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP micro camera. Additionally, color enhancement features deliver vibrant high quality photos whether users are photographing landscapes, buildings or portraits. Low light shots are no problem for the ZERO 5G 2023 thanks to Super Night Mode and Night Filter features for sharp images maintaining details at night with filters for every occasion. In addition to still shots, the smartphone also offers a Film Mode to make video editing simpler and more efficient so users can create professional-grade cinematography in the palm of their hand. With Auto Scene Detection capabilities, the ZERO 5G 2023 generates fuller colors automatically for shooting portraits or landscapes with enhanced color and vibrancy. The ZERO 5G 2023 utilizes 960 fps slow motion technology to achieve professional-grade slowdowns for interesting video capturing. Users can turn a hazy day into blue skies with just a few clicks with the ZERO 5G 2023 Sky Remap editing feature.

Additional Key Features

5000mAh battery: A 5000MmAh battery with 33W safe Fast Charge technology keeps users powered throughout the day.

A 5000MmAh battery with 33W safe Fast Charge technology keeps users powered throughout the day. XOS 12: The ZERO 5G 2023 showcases a brand new user interface to make imagination tangible by pairing bold design with simplicity in usage.

The ZERO 5G 2023 showcases a brand new user interface to make imagination tangible by pairing bold design with simplicity in usage. Erdal Engine 3.0: With its smart network allocation, the ZERO 5G 2023 uses Erdal Engine 3.0 intelligence to allocate the active applications to the foreground when experiencing weak signal environments to cut down on congestion in limited network settings.

With its smart network allocation, the ZERO 5G 2023 uses Erdal Engine 3.0 intelligence to allocate the active applications to the foreground when experiencing weak signal environments to cut down on congestion in limited network settings. Hi-Res Certified Audio: Exceptional audio experience proven by the Hi-Res professional certification as the ZERO 5G 2023 meets its specific speaker and headphone performance parameters.

Exceptional audio experience proven by the Hi-Res professional certification as the ZERO 5G 2023 meets its specific speaker and headphone performance parameters. AI Gallery: The new version of AI Gallery is fully adjustable with experience optimization and an image algorithm refresh.

Pricing and Availability

The ZERO 5G 2023 will cost around $239 and is available in Pearly White, Coral Orange and Submariner Black. Prices and availability for the ZERO 5G 2023 will vary based on region.

For more information, visit: https://www.infinixmobility.com/smartphone/zero-5g-2023

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

[1] All data points are theoretical values obtained by Infinix internal laboratories through tests carried out under particular conditions. Actual data may vary owing to differences in individual products, software versions, application conditions and environmental factors.

SOURCE INFINIX MOBILITY