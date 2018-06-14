This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:

InfoComm 2018 I Cision Roundup

1. ROE Visual Announces Appointment Of New International Marketing Manager

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of expansion to its European-based team, global LED solution provider ROE Visual today announced the appointment of Milena Rimassa as International Marketing Manager. She is the fifth in a series of appointments by Tony Van Moorleghem since he assumed global marketing leadership as Product Marketing Director earlier this year.

2. ROE Visual To Introduce High-Contrast Black Marble Glass Top Floor Display At Infocomm 2018

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Visual teams from the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China and its sales and service offices in Leek, Netherlands and Burbank, CA – will be out in full force at Infocomm 2018 with a battery of new products including the Black Marble, a high-contrast, state-of-the-art LED floor display that adds depth, dimension and production value to any event.

3. Ricoh brings collaboration and meeting efficiency solutions and services to InfoComm 2018

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (InfoComm 2018, Booth N2034) – Ricoh USA Inc. today announced it will be showcasing its people, partnerships and technologies that enhance collaboration, improve workflows and increase communications at InfoComm 2018. With the rise of mobile and remote workstyles, improving and streamlining collaboration has become an increasingly important aspect of today's digital workplaces. From huddle rooms to board rooms, companies are looking for technologies that make meetings more effective and productive. At InfoComm 2018 (Booth N2034), Ricoh is showcasing the innovative solutions and services reshaping the way we work today and in the future.

4. ROE Visual To Launch Its Highly Configurable, Laser Sharp Sapphire LED Panel At 2018 Infocomm

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High-end LED manufacturer, ROE Visual Co., Ltd. (ROE Visual) today announced the launch of its ground-breaking high-resolution Sapphire LED display. The ROE Visual Sapphire offers both a laser-sharp 1.5mm pixel pitch LED panel, and a completely new approach to building and mounting large display LED screens.

5. ROE Visual To Announce Ground-breaking New Products At 2018 Infocomm

SHENZHEN, China, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Visual will present its latest product offerings at Infocomm 2018 Booth N2014 from June 6-8, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year, ROE celebrates launch of its ground-breaking high-resolution Sapphire LED display and other cutting-edge touring and fixed-installation products. To showcase its expanded offerings, ROE is building an in-booth theater for attendees to enjoy presentation of the company's latest in an environment befitting of the magnitude of the new announcements.

6. Mimo Monitors To Launch Their First HDMI Capture Card at InfoComm 2018

CHICAGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreen displays, announced today that they are launching their brand new stand alone HDMI Capture Card, the first for the company, at InfoComm 2018 in booth N2446.

