INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF INVESTORS IN TULKUBASH AND KYZYLTASH MINING ASSETS ISSUES STATEMENT

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- a group of international investors in the Kyrgyz Republic (the "Group") who invested in the mining assets in Tulkubash and Kyzyltash through Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat") issues the following statement:

The Group notes the announcements that Chaarat has sold its interest in the assets to Silvercorp Metals Inc. (through a sale of its shareholding in Chaarat ZAAV CJSC) (the "Sale").

The Group is concerned about Chaarat's actions and its management of the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash assets leading up to and including the Sale. The Group will take any and all steps necessary to protect its position.

Investors in Tulkubash and Kyzyltash or Chaarat are invited to contact the Group's legal advisor, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, for further information by email at [email protected].

