Join CoinEx and ViaBTC's Bitcoin Halving Campaign to Win a 7-Day Trip to El Salvador

HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx and leading cryptocurrency mining pool ViaBTC have teamed up to launch an exciting new campaign, "A Travel of Less is More," to send five lucky winners on a 7-day trip to El Salvador. This seven-day, six-night getaway in the pioneering "Bitcoin city" aims to showcase how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin perfectly encapsulate the "Less is More" ethos.

El Salvador, The Cryptocurrency Haven

The campaign invites CoinEx and ViaBTC users to experience the transformative power of Bitcoin firsthand in El Salvador. El Salvador is renowned as the crypto capital, pioneering global cryptocurrency adoption. As the first country to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, El Salvador has attracted countless cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Bitcoin is not just a digital currency but an integral part of daily life, from everyday transactions to leisure activities in El Salvador. Its progressive approach has made El Salvador a haven for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. Hence, winners will gain a deeper understanding of how virtual currencies are revolutionizing finance in this country.

"A Travel of Less is More" Campaign - How to Enter and Prizes

To enter for a chance to win, new CoinEx users who register and execute one trade (with a total trading volume ≥ 200U in any market) during the campaign will qualify automatically for the lucky draw.

On the other hand, existing CoinEx users must fill in a form and refer 10 friends to register and trade during the campaign period. At least 3 referred friends must complete successful trades (with a total trading volume ≥ 100U in any market) to qualify.

As for ViaBTC's campaign, users who contribute hashrate to BTC mining on ViaBTC for over 5 days during the event period will also qualify for the lucky draw to win the 7-day trip to El Salvador. Users can participate here now. Ranking top 5 in BTC hashrate, ViaBTC is a comprehensive global cryptocurrency mining pool.

The 5 randomly selected winners will embark on a seven-day, six-night trip to El Salvador, including round-trip airfare and accommodations covered by CoinEx and ViaBTC. CoinEx and ViaBTC will also provide branded apparel and accessories to kickstart the winners' travels in style. For additional rewards, winners who create and share a travel video featuring CoinEx and ViaBTC elements on social media will receive $50 in food and beverage vouchers.

Driving Cryptocurrency Adoption with Professionalism

This contest exemplifies the brands' shared commitment to driving cryptocurrency adoption through immersive and interactive initiatives. As pioneers in the cryptocurrency space, CoinEx and ViaBTC launched this campaign aiming to showcase the real-world utility of virtual currencies like Bitcoin, by upholding brand principles of professionalism, simplicity, and security. Participants will gain valuable perspectives on how cryptocurrencies are creating new financial possibilities worldwide.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.