Jungbunzlauer Tricalcium Citrate Excipient Demonstrates Outstanding Results in Direct Compression Study

- New research confirms Jungbunzlauer's TCC TB supports efficient, high-quality tablet manufacturing across challenging pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications -

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungbunzlauer, a global leader in high-quality, sustainable ingredients, and Professor Karl Wagner from the University of Bonn, announce the results of new research confirming Jungbunzlauer's tricalcium citrate (TCC TB) sets a new standard for direct compression in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical tablet manufacturing.

Young woman swallowing a small pill

"This collaboration with Professor Wagner and his workgroup from the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and Biopharmaceutics at the University of Bonn underscores our commitment to rigorous science, innovation and product excellence," said Markus Gerhart, Senior Director Category Lead Minerals & Solutions at Jungbunzlauer. "Through validated research, we're proud to demonstrate that our TCC TB delivers reliable performance in direct compression, helping our customers achieve efficiency, quality, and confidence."

Direct compression is increasingly favoured for its efficiency and suitability for sensitive ingredients, but it demands excipients with exceptional flow and compactibility. The study results confirm Jungbunzlauer's TCC TB delivers excellent flowability, robust tablet strength at low compression force, and rapid disintegration, even for challenging formulations such as minitablets, moisture-sensitive APIs, and botanical actives.

Produced by complete neutralisation of citric acid with a high purity calcium source, TCC TB is certified vegan, allergen- and GMO-free, and meets USP, FCC, and EU standards.

The new findings will be presented at CPHI Global, Messe Frankfurt (Hall 8, Booth Q55) from 28–30 October 2025. Attendees are invited to discuss the data with Jungbunzlauer and explore how TCC TB can naturally support your next formulation challenge.

About Jungbunzlauer

Jungbunzlauer is a leading producer of high-quality, sustainable ingredients from natural sources, serving industries from food and beverage, to nutrition, health, home and personal care, among others. Leading the way in developing naturally better ingredients that enhance everyday life, we are a trusted partner offering a diverse portfolio of texturants, acidulants, sweeteners, minerals, and tailored solutions to meet our customers' evolving needs.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with state-of-the-art facilities including large-scale fermentation operations across Europe and North America, we proudly serve more than 130 countries worldwide. Founded more than 150 years ago, Jungbunzlauer has grown into a CHF 1.3 billion company, driven by nearly 1,400 dedicated colleagues committed to a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more at http://www.jungbunzlauer.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808279/Jungbunzlauer_healthcare.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729543/5589720/Jungbunzlauer_Logo.jpg