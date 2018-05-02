Kavalan wins 'Best in Class' and 9 'Double Golds' in San Francisco

Best Other Single Malt Whisk(e)y & Double Gold Medal

King Car Conductor Single Malt Whisky, Taiwan [46%]

Double Gold Medal only - the following are all Single Malt, Single Cask Strength

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask [57.1%]

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Cask [57%]

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique [56.3%]

Kavalan Podium [46%]

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask [57.1%]

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Rum Cask [57.8%]

Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Cask [57.1%]

Kavalan Solist Manzanilla Sherry Cask [58.6%]

Kavalan CEO Mr YT Lee said the "Best Other Single Malt" winner, the King Car Conductor had been launched in the name of parent group King Car to represent its diversity and innovation. "Conductor is diverse, complex, and delicate," he said.

Kavalan's was ranked as one of the hottest new whiskies around in the 2018 Annual Brands Report. This survey of head bartenders, managers and owners includes the World's 50 Best Bars group, Asia's Best Bars, the Time Out Bar Awards, the CLASS Bar Awards, Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and the Mixology and Australian Bartender Awards.

Kavalan last year took out the 2017 International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC)'s biggest prize: "Distiller of the Year," which recognises the best spirit producer in across gin, vodka, brandy, rum, and liqueur as well as whisky.

About Kavalan Whisky

Taiwan's first whisky distillery has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky since 2006. Kavalan is aged in intense humidity and heat yet benefits from sea and mountain breezes and the spring water from Snow Mountain, which combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. The distillery takes its name from the indigenous name for Yilan County, where it is based, and is backed by 30 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. It has collected more than 270 gold awards and is available in more than 60 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com/EN/main.aspx

