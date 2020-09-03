Leading Cancer Treatment Recommendations from NCCN Now Available in French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish

NCCN is devoted to defining and advancing high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care globally. NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. They are written by subject-specific, multidisciplinary panels of experts from across 30 leading cancer centers in the United States.

"NCCN is committed to maintaining and growing a library of global resources to ensure that providers and patients have access to the most up-to-date standards in cancer care around the world," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Nearly half of our registered users live outside the United States and many may be more comfortable in languages other than English; NCCN Guidelines have been downloaded in more than 180 countries. Expanding the number of non-English translations increases the accessibility of this crucial information throughout Europe and other parts of the world."

The recently translated NCCN Guidelines cover the following cancer types:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Portuguese and Spanish

Portuguese and Spanish B-Cell Lymphomas – French, German, Italian, and Spanish

French, German, Italian, and Spanish Breast Cancer – Spanish

Spanish Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL/SLL) – Portuguese and Spanish

Portuguese and Spanish Colon Cancer – Spanish

Spanish Gastric Cancer – Spanish

Spanish Hairy Cell Leukemia – Italian and Spanish

Italian and Spanish Head and Neck Cancers – Spanish

Spanish Hodgkin Lymphoma – Italian and Spanish

Italian and Spanish Melanoma (Cutaneous) – Spanish

Spanish Multiple Myeloma – Portuguese and Spanish

Portuguese and Spanish Non-small Cell Lung Cancer – Italian and Spanish

Italian and Spanish Primary Cutaneous Lymphomas – Italian and Spanish

Italian and Spanish T-Cell Lymphomas – Italian and Spanish

NCCN also offers supportive care guidelines, including the Russian language version of the NCCN Guidelines for Management of Immunotherapy-Related Toxicities, that covers immunotherapy-related adverse events (irAEs) from immune checkpoint inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. The NCCN Distress Thermometer – a tool for gauging and addressing the psycho-social wellbeing in people with cancer – has also been translated into 46 languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

In addition to all of these recommendations for adults with cancer, NCCN has also recently announced the translation of NCCN Guidelines for Pediatric Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia into Portuguese and Spanish.

Visit NCCN.org/global/international_adaptations.aspx to view and download 24 global adaptations and 230 translations of NCCN resources across 47 different languages. The NCCN global team also offers patient-friendly versions in several languages, including Czech, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. NCCN provides NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework™) and NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ that merge optimal recommendations and pragmatic considerations for treatment in resource-constrained settings, such as low- and middle-income countries.

Join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCNGlobal.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Related Links

www.nccn.org

