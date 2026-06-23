Lloyds Energy Ltd Announces Strategic Evaluation of LNG and Regasification Opportunities Across Emerging Energy Markets

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyds Energy Ltd today announced that it is actively evaluating a range of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), and downstream gas infrastructure opportunities in high-growth energy markets worldwide.

As nations continue to pursue energy security, fuel diversification and lower-emission power generation solutions, LNG is increasingly being recognised as a critical transition fuel capable of supporting industrial growth while complementing renewable energy development.

Lloyds Energy is currently assessing opportunities across several regions where LNG regasification infrastructure requirements are expanding rapidly, including South and Southeast Asia, Eastern India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and selected African markets. Industry analysts continue to identify these regions as among the fastest-growing LNG demand centres globally, driven by industrialisation, rising electricity demand and the need for reliable energy supply.

The Company is exploring a range of potential initiatives including:

LNG supply chain infrastructure

Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs)

Strategic LNG terminal partnerships

Gas-to-power developments

Industrial gas supply solutions

Energy infrastructure investment opportunities

"Global energy markets are undergoing a significant transformation," said a spokesperson for Lloyds Energy Ltd. "LNG continues to play an increasingly important role in supporting energy security and economic growth, particularly in emerging markets where demand for reliable power and cleaner fuels is accelerating. Lloyds Energy is committed to identifying opportunities where our expertise and strategic partnerships can contribute to the development of critical energy infrastructure."

Recent market developments continue to demonstrate strong investment activity in LNG regasification infrastructure, including new FSRU projects in India and ongoing expansion of LNG terminal capacity across Asia.

The Company emphasises that all opportunities currently remain under evaluation and that no final investment decisions have been made. Lloyds Energy will continue to assess projects that align with its long-term strategy of participating in critical energy infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.

About Lloyds Energy Ltd

Lloyds Energy Ltd is an international energy company focused on identifying and developing opportunities across the energy value chain. The Company evaluates strategic investments and partnerships in energy infrastructure, supply, and related sectors with the objective of supporting secure, reliable and commercially sustainable energy solutions.

www.lloyds-energy.com

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SOURCE Lloyds Energy