MEDIPEEL Appoints Jason Wi as CEO to Drive Global Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

Industry veteran in global operations and partnerships to spearhead international expansion

Operational transformation underway to elevate the brand's standing in derma beauty

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIPEEL, majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, has announced the appointment of Jason Wi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Under Wi's leadership, the company has launched a comprehensive restructuring of its global operations, aimed at building a resilient and scalable operating model to support sustained international growth.

PHOTO

Wi brings an extensive background in strategic consulting and investment, having served at McKinsey & Company and SoftBank Ventures Asia. His career is marked by a proven track record in scaling high-growth platform companies and leading the overseas expansion of various K-culture ventures. MEDIPEEL intends to leverage Wi's deep expertise and global network to accelerate its transition into a dominant player in the global beauty market.

As part of its refined strategy, MEDIPEEL is shifting its international focus from a traditional, export-heavy model toward a localized, partnership-driven approach. This transition is designed to create a more structured and agile operating system. Simultaneously, the company will reinforce its core identity as an "efficacy-focused derma beauty" brand, ensuring it remains competitive in sophisticated international markets. Supported by Morgan Stanley PE's global resources and Wi's operational acumen, MEDIPEEL is poised to establish a durable framework capable of navigating volatile market conditions.

Furthermore, Wi plans to integrate AI and data-driven operational methodologies—honed during his time in the platform industry—into MEDIPEEL's core business. Key initiatives will include optimizing supply chain management and enhancing customer engagement to drive long-term operational efficiency and long-term returns.

"The sustainable success of K-beauty brands on the global stage depends on two critical pillars: a distinctive brand heritage and an institutionalized operating system that can sustain it," said CEO Jason Wi. "We will focus on strengthening strategic global alliances while elevating our internal standards to transform MEDIPEEL into a world-class, trusted beauty platform."

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings, a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia. SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to more than 75 countries, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920963/PHOTO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727453/MEDIPEEL_Logo.jpg