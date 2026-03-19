Mondevo Group Announces Phiphen International, a New International Media Partnership

Joint Venture with Award-Winning Producer Molly Conners Establishes International Media Fund and Co-Production Platform Across EMEA and APAC

ABU DHABI, UAE, MILAN and NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondevo Group, the AI-native wealth and innovation platform, today announced the formation of Phiphen International, a joint venture between MondeVita — a subsidiary of Mondevo Group — and Phiphen LLC, the entertainment company founded by award-winning producer Molly Conners.

The venture establishes an international co-production platform and media fund operating across EMEA and APAC, and marks Mondevo Group's first dedicated partnership in the international film and media space. Molly Conners will serve as Global CEO of Phiphen International, overseeing operations across the United States and an international media fund supporting ventures in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Phiphen International will leverage Mondevo Group's global infrastructure — including its ITTIKAR AI-native platform and its active relationships with over 120 leading family offices worldwide — to access international co-production incentives, launch a cross-border media fund, and expand Phiphen Games into EMEA and APAC markets.

Phiphen's US operations remain unchanged under this partnership. Conners, who has produced or executive produced dozens of award-winning and nominated feature films — including Birdman and Frozen River — founded Phiphen in 2015. The company's upcoming slate includes Midge, WTF: What the F**k Is My Password, Mattress Mack, The Stalemate, and Somedays.

"Film and media are among the most powerful forms of expression a group like ours can engage with seriously. Phiphen brings a track record of genuine creative excellence and courage - exactly the standard Mondevo Group holds for every partnership it builds across its MondeVita platform. It is the beginning of something we intend to build seriously, over time, together."

Fabio Brambilla

Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mondevo Group

"This partnership allows us to take what we've built and expand our global footprint by finding and working with talented filmmakers, developing content across all genres and at all budget levels and providing funding to make their vision a reality that can be shared with the international audience. Mondevo's network and infrastructure give us the reach to do that in a way we couldn't on our own, and support the auteurs and storytellers across the regions that are producing some of the best new content. I'm looking forward to providing our expertise on a global scale."

Molly Conners

CEO, Phiphen International

"Phiphen has built something genuinely rare — a track record of creative excellence across more than thirty film and television projects, and a producer in Molly whose instincts I respect enormously. Within MondeVita, we have built a pillar dedicated entirely to culture, film and media - because we believe that the work, when it is made with genuine conviction, is the most enduring thing a group like ours can put its name to. We will be watching what Phiphen International produces with exactly that in mind."

Sherin Shaker Otaibi

Chairwoman, MondeVita Creative Board

About Mondevo Group

Mondevo Group is a multi-divisional holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, operating at the intersection of AI-native technology, wealth management, venture capital, and lifestyle. Mondevo's mission is to harness its AI-native capabilities and a global network of over 120 ultra-high-net-worth families to build enduring businesses across sectors with high barriers to entry and strong long-term growth potential.

About MondeVita

MondeVita is the creative and cultural division of Mondevo Group, operating across four sovereign pillars: MondeVita Spirits, Fashion & Lifestyle, Hotels & Hospitality, and Culture, Film & Media. MondeVita's founding acquisition is Raffaele Caruso S.p.A., the Parma-based tailoring house founded in 1964. The division is governed by a Creative Board chaired by Sherin Shaker Otaibi, with a founding philosophy built on craft, tradition, teamwork, and uncompromising quality.

About Phiphen

Phiphen is an independently owned film and television production company founded by award-winning producer Molly Conners. The company creates content across all genres and budget levels, supporting innovative talents and telling bold stories for a global audience. Phiphen has produced more than 30 film and television projects. Phiphen Games, a division of the company, publishes independent video games including Blue Fire and Ruffy and the Riverside.

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