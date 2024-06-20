GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC EMZOOM has swiftly risen to global prominence since its launch. Embracing a blend of contemporary design, cutting-edge technology, and superior performance, the compact crossover SUV has secured its place in key markets worldwide.

The EMZOOM stands as a testament to modern automotive design, tailored specifically for the style-conscious young consumer. Featuring beaming-eye LED headlights and electric hidden door handles, the EMZOOM's streamlined construction exudes a futuristic appeal.

More Economical, More Space, More Power – GAC EMZOOM Redefining Innovation on Global SUV Market

Designed with exceptional fuel efficiency in mind, the EMZOOM is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, generating 177 PS and 270 Nm of torque. This robust engine delivers impressive performance while maintaining an ultra-low fuel consumption rate of 6.18L/100km.

Inside, EMZOOM's interior boasts ergonomic seating designed to provide a stress-free ride, along with versatile 341-1271L trunk space to accommodate different traveling demands. The layout also caters to the dynamic lifestyles of young consumers.

In terms of technology, EMZOOM is fit with a unique dual-screen dashboard, featuring a high-performance central console screen powered by an 8-core chipset and a 10.25-inch multi-functional touchscreen. This advanced setup is complemented by a surround-view camera system and an array of ADAS functions for enhanced safety.

EMZOOM delivers power with superior performance. It is equipped with GAC's MegaWave Power technology, which allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km in just 7.5 seconds. The GAC Megastar Chassis offers smooth suspension and handling for a refined and enjoyable driving experience.

EMZOOM is currently available in countries across Asia, Africa, and South America. Since its debut, the crossover SUV has received widespread acclaim. In the Middle East, GAC has partnered with ArabGT.com, which has praised the EMZOOM for its innovative design and robust performance. Content creator Caroline Marlini, based in Dubai, has also shared her positive experiences with her 2.4 million YouTube subscribers. EMZOOM's market presence in the Philippines has been further enhanced by award-winning actor Dingdong Dantes' endorsement. Since its debut, the EMZOOM's popularity has transcended cultures, seeing record sales growth on the international market.

The EMZOOM exemplifies GAC's dedication to innovation and excellence, continuously striving to exceed consumer expectations and set new benchmarks in the automotive industry. As EMZOOM continues to thrive on the international stage, GAC looks forward to achieving even greater milestones, further solidifying its position as a leader in the automotive world.

SOURCE GAC