NEVs in China Get a Boost from Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solutions

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, multiple intelligent NEVs were unveiled in China, many of which are equipped with Huawei's intelligent automotive solutions. The Voyah Dream MPV from Dongfeng's Voyah brand is the first to feature Huawei's ADS 3.0 intelligent driving system. The Deepal L07 from Chang'an Auto uses Huawei's basic intelligent driving solutions. Additionally, AVATR brand of Chang'an Auto released new AVATR 12 at last month, continuing to feature Huawei's full-stack solutions.

The Advanced Driving System (ADS) integrates multiple sensors, such as lidar, camera, and millimeter wave radar, and is equipped with a high-performance computing platform and full-stack self-developed anthropomorphic algorithms. Committed to making people drive safer, smart driving more comfortable, parking more worry-free.

In July, sales of NEVs in China surpassed those of fuel-powered vehicles for the first time, proving that Chinese consumers are increasingly interested in electric, intelligent cars. Relying on Huawei's strong technical capabilities, related solutions have attracted significant attention in the automotive field.

In terms of intelligent driving, Huawei Advanced Driving System has been upgraded to version 3.0. It now integrates various sensors, including lidars, cameras, and mmWave radars. This cutting-edge system, combined with advanced end-to-end intelligent driving algorithms, enhances safety during manual driving, makes intelligent driving more comfortable, and simplifies the parking experience.

In terms of the intelligent cockpit, the HarmonyOS cockpit enables drivers to use voice commands to control navigation, windows, seats, and other in-cabin functions. Additionally, HUAWEI SOUND focuses on enhancing auditory perception with features like "smart acoustics, smart sound fields, and smart ambiance."

Intelligent automotive optics is a scenario-based solution integrating core optical technology with the automotive industry, advancing the sector's intelligence and connectivity. Currently, the intelligent automotive optics industry features innovative applications like intelligent heads-up displays, intelligent headlight modules, and in-car virtual image displays. Future developments may extend to scenarios such as optical connections.

Based on the service-oriented architecture (SOA) concept, the Huawei Intelligent Digital Vehicle Platform (IDVP) boasts a highly centralized hardware architecture and a decoupled, layered software architecture. This empowers automakers to truly realize software-defined vehicles (SDVs), providing users with highly personalized, continuously updated experiences. HUAWEI XMOTION, developed on the IDVP, delivers native cross-domain collaboration, enabling full posture control of the vehicle body with six degrees of freedom for a safer, more comfortable, and superior driving experience. The HUAWEI TMS employs an integrated heat pump system solution with a self-developed nine-way valve, supporting 18 different operating modes.

Huawei intelligent vehicle cloud offers an unparalleled user experience with thoughtful services throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, encompassing interaction, care, and security. This includes smart interactions with digital keys, remote control, driving records, Yunkan, and Yunxi, alongside proactive care and security services such as OTA upgrades, vehicle component care, and remote diagnostics.

Huawei remains committed to being customer-centric, focusing on intelligent vehicle components to bring intelligence to every vehicle. With Huawei's ongoing investment and innovation in the intelligent vehicle field, it is anticipated that more automotive companies will join Huawei's ecosystem in the future. Together, let's create a better future!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581733/HUAWEI_ADS.jpg