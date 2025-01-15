New Global Survey Seeks Insights on Climate and Health

— Grand Challenges Canada, Science for Africa Foundation, Global Grand Challenges Network, and Geneva Learning Foundation launch global survey to collect insights on climate and health —

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Challenges Canada (GCC), in partnership with the Science for Africa Foundation (SFA Foundation), the Global Grand Challenges Network, and The Geneva Learning Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking global survey to understand the health impacts of climate change.

Supported by a robust network of dissemination partners, this initiative will prioritize the voices of community health workers, nurses, physicians, researchers, health policymakers, and other health professionals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Their input will offer local perspectives on the urgent and evolving health threats exacerbated by the climate crisis, such as heat-related illnesses, vector- and water-borne diseases, mental health challenges, and malnutrition.

The quantitative data from the survey, along with qualitative insights from a global convening of healthcare workers, will be reviewed by a global panel of climate and health experts convened by Grand Challenges Canada. Together, these findings will shape a ranked list of the most critical climate and health challenges around the world, which will be made available as a public good publication and shared with policymakers, researchers, funders, and community leaders.

The survey findings and expert panel insights will inform the development of a Climate and Health Grand Challenge, ensuring that global funding, research, and policy are strategically directed toward funding innovations that address the most urgent climate-sensitive health needs around the world.

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada and Arm for supporting this work, and to our dissemination partners for their efforts to share the survey widely," said Dr. Karlee Silver, CEO of Grand Challenges Canada. "This survey will provide valuable insights to shape a Grand Challenge on Climate and Health, to support innovative approaches to address the needs of vulnerable populations and build a healthier, more resilient future for all."

"Climate change is among the greatest health challenges of our time, and addressing it requires bold, evidence-based solutions," said Dr. Johanna Sanchez, Grand Challenges Canada's climate and health lead. "Just as locally led solutions are essential to overcoming global health challenges, local insights are critical in identifying the needs and priorities to be addressed. Together, we can ensure that the voices of those closest to the challenges are at the centre of our efforts to prioritize the most urgent health needs."

"Africa stands at the nexus of climate vulnerability and health innovation. The survey is a timely initiative that will capture the lived experiences and expertise of African health professionals, who navigate these intersecting crises daily. By integrating their insights into global solutions, we can co-create strategies that not only address immediate challenges but also strengthen health systems to withstand future threats," said Dr. Evelyn Gitau, Chief Scientific Officer, SFA Foundation.

"Health workers are not just data points in this survey – they are knowledge creators who witness climate's impact on health firsthand in their communities," said Reda Sadki, Executive Director of The Geneva Learning Foundation. "Through our work connecting over 60,000 health practitioners across 137 countries, we have seen how their insights can bridge the critical gap between the emerging climate and health agenda and local community realities. We are honored to help amplify these voices through this important initiative."

Grand Challenges Canada is dedicated to supporting Bold Ideas with Big Impact®. Funded by the Government of Canada and other partners, Grand Challenges Canada funds innovators in low- and middle-income countries and Canada. The bold ideas Grand Challenges Canada supports integrate science and technology, social and business innovation – known as Integrated Innovation®. Grand Challenges Canada's climate and health programming is funded by the Government of Canada and Arm.

One of the largest impact-first investors in the world, Grand Challenges Canada has supported a pipeline of over 1,700 innovations in more than 100 countries. Since 2010, innovations supported by Grand Challenges Canada have reached more than 80 million people with life-saving or life-improving initiatives who would otherwise not have had access. Learn more at www.grandchallenges.ca

The Science for Africa Foundation (SFA Foundation) is a pan-African, non-profit, public charitable organisation created to support, strengthen, and promote science and innovation in Africa. www.scienceforafrica.foundation

Grand Challenges is a family of initiatives fostering innovation to solve key global health and development problems. Learn more about the Network: https://www.grandchallenges.org/about

The Geneva Learning Foundation (TGLF) leads a peer learning platform (Teach to Reach) and a large global network of health workers from 137 countries. Together with Grand Challenges Canada, TGLF led the development of the global climate and health survey. Learn more at www.learning.foundation/

