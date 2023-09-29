North America Takes Center Stage in Microbial Culture Market Growth, Supported by Industry Giants

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Culture Market Forecasts 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pivotal role of microbial cultures becomes increasingly recognized in molecular biology and the food and beverage sector, the global market is set to experience significant growth. With a CAGR of 6.24% anticipated from 2023 to 2028, the microbial culture market is positioned at the forefront of innovative solutions, from identifying infectious diseases such as COVID-19 to enhancing fermented food and beverages.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Surge in Infectious Diseases: With the increasing prevalence of diseases like COVID-19 and SARS, the role of microbial cultures in diagnostics is accentuated.
  • Consumer Health Consciousness: Growing global awareness of health, fitness, and immunity-boosting foods is influencing market dynamics.
  • Applications Across Industries: A rising trend is observed in the usage of microbial cultures across dairy, confectionery, beverage supplements, and nutraceutical sectors.
  • Biopreservation & Functional Products: As the demand for longer shelf-life and clean-label products grows, so does the emphasis on biopreservation techniques and functional food/beverage products.

Regional Spotlight - North America:

The North American region emerges as a dominant player, propelled by factors like:

  • The high occurrence of chronic diseases.
  • An increasing inclination towards health and wellness.
  • A robust presence of industry giants such as DuPont, Kerry, and Hansen Holding.

Recent Market Developments:

  • A study in January 2023 from the University of Connecticut indicated the potential of protective bacterial cultures against antibiotic-resistant food-borne pathogens.
  • In June 2022, a new technique was introduced by the Singapore-MIT Alliance for detecting microbial contamination in cell cultures.
  • In October 2021, Cherwell Labs expanded its global distribution network with the inclusion of ANT Medikal in Turkey.

Market Segmentation Insight:

  • By Type: Starter Cultures, Adjunct and Aroma Cultures, Probiotics.
  • By End User: Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Beverages, among others.
  • Geographical Reach: From North America to Asia Pacific, the microbial culture market spans across continents and diverse economies.

Spotlight on Key Players:

The report delves deep into profiles of market leaders:

  • Chr. Hansen
  • International Flavours and Fragrances
  • DSM NV
  • Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL
  • Himedia Laboratories
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Kerry Group
  • Givaudan SA (Naturex)
  • Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.
  • Corbion

