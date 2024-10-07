NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Deliver CES 2025 Keynote

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , the owner and producer of CES® , the world's most powerful tech event, is announcing NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote at CES 2025. CES 2025 will take place in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025. Huang will deliver his keynote Monday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Jensen Huang, Founder, President, and CEO, NVIDIA Nvidia Corporation logo

"We are thrilled to welcome Jensen Huang as a keynote speaker at CES 2025," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Jensen is a true visionary in the tech industry. His insights and innovations improve the world, enhance the economy, and will inspire our CES audience."

Known for his forward-thinking approach and passion for technology, Huang has been named the world's best CEO by Fortune and The Economist, as well as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in the world. His CES 2025 keynote will set the scene for an exciting conference featuring the latest in technology.

Huang's career and contributions as the founder and CEO of NVIDIA demonstrate the power of ideas, technology, and conviction to drive innovation and impact in business and society. NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI platforms are installed in several hundred million computers, available from all major clouds and server makers, power 76% of the TOP500 list of the world's fastest supercomputers, and have more than 5 million developers.

"NVIDIA exemplifies the cutting-edge innovation we celebrate," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "We couldn't think of a better time to dive in and bring a beacon of innovation like NVIDIA to our global keynote stage."

CES 2025 will convene the brightest minds and most innovative companies from around the world to showcase the latest advances in technology. Registration for CES 2025 is open now. Details and programming will be available at CES.tech .

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association