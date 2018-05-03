OneTrust Announces Integration with IAB Europe's GDPR Transparency and Consent Framework

Beginning 25 May 2018, organisations that capture personal information of individuals located in the European Union will be required to adhere to GDPR and the existing ePrivacy Directive for the processing of this data. The rules for consent and transparency are particularly important for publishers and advertising technology vendors. The IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework provides a common language for these organisations to work together and effectively deliver digital advertising to consumers through approved consent management providers (CMPs).

As an IAB Europe-approved CMP, OneTrust customers will have instant access to leverage the IAB Europe Framework built into the OneTrust platform. Customers can use OneTrust to pull vendor privacy declarations from the IAB Europe Global Vendor List and provide necessary information about the approved vendors. Customers can capture consent from a user, where necessary, before personal data is collected and, if approved, share those preferences to ad tech vendors in adherence to the user's choice. This partnership allows OneTrust customers to seamlessly integrate their existing website privacy notice and policies into the IAB Europe Framework, simplify transparency, notice and consent capture and demonstrate compliance across their first- and third-party content ecosystem.

"We are excited to welcome OneTrust as an IAB Europe-approved consent management vendor," said IAB Europe CEO Townsend Feehan. "The IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework has been designed for consent management providers like OneTrust to drive adoption. We are pleased to see a significant player in the privacy management market, OneTrust, as one of the first approved consent management providers."

"We are pleased to partner with OneTrust in our mutual support of the IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework," said AppNexus Vice President and Chief Privacy Counsel Julia Shullman. "The integration of a CMP from a well-established privacy management provider like OneTrust is a critical milestone in providing publishers and advertisers the tools they need to comply with the existing ePrivacy Directive and prepare for GDPR. OneTrust is a natural fit and will integrate seamlessly with our tags via the IAB Europe Framework."

"Our partnership with IAB Europe gives organizations access to the publishing and advertising industry's most active consent framework," said OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP) Kabir Barday, "Our early adoption of the framework is driven by our focus on innovating in the data privacy market and ability to execute in the market with our significant R&D capacity."

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 2,000 organizations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organization to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organizations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

About IAB Europe

IAB Europe is the leading European-level industry association for the digital advertising ecosystem. Its mission is to promote the development of this innovative sector and ensure its sustainability by shaping the regulatory environment, demonstrating the value digital advertising brings to Europe's economy, to consumers and to the market, and developing and facilitating the uptake of harmonised business practices that take account of changing user expectations and enable digital brand advertising to scale in Europe.

