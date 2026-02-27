Pegatron 5G to Redefine the “IQ Era” at MWC 2026: Unveiling AI-Driven Connectivity and Edge Intelligence

BARCELONA, SPAIN, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G, a global leader in advanced networking and electronic manufacturing, today announced its showcase for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Hall 5/5E12. Under the event's overarching theme, "The IQ Era," Pegatron 5G will demonstrate how it is bridging the gap between connectivity and actionable intelligence through a sophisticated portfolio of AI-integrated 5G solutions, Edge computing, and resilient networking infrastructure.

As industries transition from digital transformation to "Intelligent Autonomy," Pegatron 5G is delivering the tools necessary for enterprises to process data locally, respond in real-time, and scale operations with unprecedented efficiency.

5G: Transforming Networks into Multi-Purpose AI Platforms

Pegatron 5G is leveraging its proven success in private 5G, and accelerating its expansion into public 5G infrastructure with a full-spectrum portfolio of Open RAN radio solutions. Featuring the PR2850, an 8T8R 40W 5G NR macro radio engineered for superior coverage, capacity, and energy efficiency in wide-area deployments, Pegatron 5G offers more as 4T4R, and Massive MIMO (32TRx/64TRx) solutions. It provides the massive capacity with a full portfolio across indoor pico, outdoor micro and macro radios required for modern Open RAN deployments.

The PS2400 integrates the 5G Radio, DU, CU, and Core Network into one portable unit. This "network-in-a-box" is a game-changer for emergency services and rapid deployment in remote areas.

Pegatron 5G will debut its vision for AI-RAN, where intelligence is embedded directly into the O-RAN architecture. Coupled with proprietary Interference Mitigation technology, Pegatron 5G ensures stable, low-latency communication (LLC) even in the most congested industrial or medical environments.

"The IQ Era represents a fundamental shift where connectivity is no longer the end goal, but the foundation for pervasive intelligence," said CY Feng, General Manager of Pegatron Communication Products Business Group. "At Pegatron, we are uniquely positioned to harmonize 5G infrastructure with Edge AI. Our goal is to empower our customers to not only capture data but to understand and act upon it instantly. Through our modular platforms and deep ecosystem collaborations, we are making the vision of an autonomous, intelligent industrial future a reality today."

The presence of Pegatron 5G at MWC 2026 is bolstered by a world-class ecosystem of technology partners. By collaborating with industry leaders including Amarisoft, Ataya, Chunghwa Telecom, Intel, Keysight Technologies, MaxLinear, Metanoia, Nokia, Radisys, Telecom Infra Project, Pegatron 5G ensures that its solutions are interoperable, high-performing, and at the forefront of the 5G and AI revolution.

Visit Pegatron 5G at MWC 2026

Stand: [Hall 5/5E12]

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G draws on the expertise of PEGATRON, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Established in 2018, Pegatron 5G focuses on O-RAN-compliant solutions for private networks and industrial transformation. Our product portfolio includes 5G radios, Integrated Small Cells, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices, leveraging edge computing and network management capabilities.

