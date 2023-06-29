Private ownership, long-term strategy drives double-digit growth for Lockton

News provided by

Lockton

29 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent and privately held insurance brokerage, reported revenue growth of 17% on a constant currency basis, with reported organic revenue growth at 16% for its fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. Lockton reported global revenue of $3.1B compared to global revenue of $2.7B in fiscal 2022. Revenue growth metrics are presented on a constant currency basis.

Continue Reading
Hear from Lockton’s CEO Peter Clune on the reasons for Lockton’s success.
Hear from Lockton’s CEO Peter Clune on the reasons for Lockton’s success.

The company's strong FY23 revenue growth was posted while lapping record organic revenue growth of 27% in the prior fiscal year. Lockton's U.S. operations, international operations and global reinsurance business all posted double-digit organic growth, exemplifying the strength of an increasingly diversified platform.  

"The Lockton family is proud to perpetuate the company's private ownership generationally," said Ron Lockton, Executive Chairman. "Our continued commitment to a lower margin and reinvesting in client resources, talent and culture, drives great momentum and opportunity for our people. This growth is a direct outcome of the passion our teams exhibit for bringing the best solutions to clients."  

In fiscal year 2023, Lockton expanded its geographic footprint with new offices in Colombia, Oman, and Sweden, and bolstered its presence in Brazil with the recent acquisition of THB Brazil. This was in addition to significant investments and recruiting of top talent in cyber, Private Risk Solutions, marine and financial services solutions. Lockton's benefits practice also transitioned to People Solutions reflecting Lockton's holistic approach to helping clients be more successful by making their employees' lives better.  

"Jack Lockton founded Lockton Companies in 1966 and believed that intense client focus, creating a caring culture, empowering people and remaining private would combine to create a special place for clients and exceptional talent," said Peter Clune, CEO. "Our exponential growth is a result of us staying true to his business philosophies combined with the will of our people." 

Lockton's award-winning culture is recognized around the globe, including being certified as a Great Place to Work in Australia and Mexico, being awarded the highest honor by b-Heard in the U.K., and being recognized among the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 14 years in a row and as a U.S. Best Managed Company for three consecutive years. 

About Lockton
What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton

Also from this source

Private ownership, long-term strategy drives double-digit growth for Lockton

Lockton Announces National Benefits Survey Findings

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.