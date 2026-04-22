Prophix® Launches Next Wave of Prophix One™ Agents, Defining the Delegation Era for Finance

Latest release of agents allows finance teams to hand off operational work and focus on decisions that drive growth

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management, today announced the release of its second wave of AI agents available on the Prophix One™ platform. Through purpose-built automation, combined with the trusted data layers of the platform, the second wave of AI agents are built to absorb the increasing demands of finance teams.

According to Deloitte, 87% of CFOs see AI as essential to finance operations in 2026, but most organizations have yet to move beyond experimentation. One barrier to adoption is the disconnect between legacy spreadsheet finance models and the limitations and potential enterprise risk of open-source AI.

"Finance teams are under more pressure than ever to deliver faster, with leaner resources and a higher bar for accuracy. In that environment, 99% accuracy is 0% trust — and the governed foundation underneath the AI is what makes the difference," explained Alok Ajmera, CEO, Prophix. "The latest Prophix One release puts that governed foundation to work, bringing AI-powered financial intelligence directly into existing workflows and automating the hardest remaining operational tasks in finance."

The Spring 2026 release of Prophix One delivers three advancements:

Prophix Copilot for Microsoft Teams delivers role-based FP&A intelligence natively within Microsoft Teams, enabling business leaders to access trusted financial answers on demand. The solution allows finance teams to scale insight across the organization without relinquishing control of the financial model.

delivers role-based FP&A intelligence natively within Microsoft Teams, enabling business leaders to access trusted financial answers on demand. The solution allows finance teams to scale insight across the organization without relinquishing control of the financial model. Architect Agent dramatically accelerates model deployment by transforming customer data and reports into a validated Prophix model in hours rather than weeks. Informed by thousands of real-world implementations, the agent generates a model ready for immediate validation, reducing rebuild effort and shortening the time to actionable insights and forecasts.

dramatically accelerates model deployment by transforming customer data and reports into a validated Prophix model in hours rather than weeks. Informed by thousands of real-world implementations, the agent generates a model ready for immediate validation, reducing rebuild effort and shortening the time to actionable insights and forecasts. Prophix One Consolidation Agent (Coming Spring 2026) brings natural-language querying to Audit Trail report data, allowing finance teams to surface group totals, identify top contributors, and detect unusual or negative balances on demand. Designed with accuracy in mind, the agent responds only when the report data supports a confident answer and clearly identifies the limits of its current capabilities.

"Prophix is delivering on its vision for Autonomous Finance, which aligns with our own: a governed data foundation as the system of record, with a finance-managed operating model on top leveraging a series of governed agents and the deep domain expertise built into Prophix," said Craig Schiff, CEO and Lead Analyst at BPM Partners. "The end result is faster cycle times, trustworthy outputs available when and where they're needed, and finance teams freed from routine tasks to lead the discussion of results."

With the addition of the latest agents, the Prophix One platform enables finance teams to operate with greater capacity, clarity, and confidence in every stage of the finance cycle. By streamlining core processes across consolidation, reporting, and data readiness, AI frees finance teams to focus less on execution and more on impact.

"With Prophix Copilot, it essentially gives every one of my program directors their own personal financial analyst," said Eric Naughton, CFO, View Point Health. "Prophix didn't just share an AI vision — they delivered on it."

Prophix Copilot for Microsoft Teams and Architect Agent are available now to all Prophix One customers. The Consolidation Agent will be available Spring 2026. See the newest agents in action at prophix.com/demo.

About Prophix

Prophix® is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One™, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. With nearly four decades of innovation and a global footprint serving more than 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, Prophix is the trusted partner for organizations ready to transform finance into the driving force behind business growth.

SOURCE Prophix