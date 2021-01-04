RevitaLash® Cosmetics Announces Improved Formula For Hair Collection

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime leader and pioneer in the beauty and hair category, RevitaLash® Cosmetics announces the reformulation and improvement of their Hair Care Collection. Comprised of a Thickening Shampoo, Thickening Conditioner and Volume Enhancing Foam, this three-product assortment will supplement the brand's award-winning lash and brow products and provide an unrivaled solution to revive fine and thinning hair for both men and women.

"We are devoted to delivering the very best results and ingredients across all of our products," says Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, founder and CEO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "By refining formulas and keeping consumer feedback in mind, we hope to continue to inspire confidence with cleaner, simpler ingredients that our users can trust."

Aiming to improve overall scalp health, the Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner now consist of less ingredients while keeping the high performance in tact. By honing in on only the very best ingredients, the simplified formulas cleanse and hydrate to make strands feel fuller and look thicker while providing an energizing feeling to the scalp and a simple, clean unisex scent.

The Volume Enhancing Foam features the brand's proprietary BioPeptin Complex®, the same science that can be found in the brand's multi-award winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner & Serum, and is proven to boost the vitality of hair, improve elasticity to help combat breakage, and aid in conditioning.

Clinically tested, dermatologist reviewed, now vegan friendly, gluten free and cruelty free, these refreshed formulas have everything you want and nothing you don't. Ideal for addressing the needs of fine and thinning hair, the reformulated RevitaLash Cosmetics Hair Care Collection revives strands that have been compromised due to over-processing and/or chemical and environmental stressors.

Available globally in December 2020, the RevitaLash Cosmetics Hair Care Collection ranges from $36-$175.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

