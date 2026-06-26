Seaspan Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Continued Progress on Decarbonization, Safety and Governance

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. (Seaspan), leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the company's performance and progress across its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Seaspan's activities from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, including advancements in decarbonization, safety performance, workforce development, and governance practices.

"In a year marked by unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory complexity, and accelerating technological change, Seaspan remained focused on executing our goals and delivering sustainable value," said Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO. "We continue to support UN Global Compact's Ten Principles and make meaningful progress on our decarbonization journey, while maintaining a strong commitment to improving safety, developing people, and driving operational excellence."

2025 Highlights

Decarbonization Progress: In collaboration with customers, continued investment in vessel efficiency and expansion of the dual-fuel fleet, supported by strengthened data and reporting systems to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

In collaboration with customers, continued investment in vessel efficiency and expansion of the dual-fuel fleet, supported by strengthened data and reporting systems to meet evolving regulatory requirements. Safety Performance: Strong results supported by targeted training, clear accountability, and a culture that empowers employees to prioritize safe operations.

Strong results supported by targeted training, clear accountability, and a culture that empowers employees to prioritize safe operations. People & Culture: Ongoing focus on employee wellbeing, retention, and diversity, including initiatives to support female seafarers and the next generation of maritime professionals.

Ongoing focus on employee wellbeing, retention, and diversity, including initiatives to support female seafarers and the next generation of maritime professionals. Governance & Compliance: Enhanced focus on ethical conduct, cybersecurity, and supply chain due diligence, reinforcing a strong governance framework.

Sustainability remains central to Seaspan's long-term strategy, embedded in how the company operates its assets, supports its people, and partners with customers to deliver safe, reliable, and economical full life-cycle maritime services.

Seaspan is committed to achieving long-term sustainability goals with continued investment, innovation, and collaboration across the industry.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download at: https://www.seaspancorp.com/esg

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of March 31, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.