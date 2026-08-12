PORTO, Portugal, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The solution will help the Norwegian Police across Norway ensure effective shift scheduling and capacity planning, provide an overview of available competencies, support real-time operational management, and enable data-driven insights into the workforce.

SISQUAL® WFM will deliver Workforce Management (WFM) solution to the Norwegian Police SISQUAL® WFM, with Devoteam as a local partner, has been awarded a major public tender to deliver a Workforce Management (WFM) solution to the Norwegian Police

"We are pleased with the trust placed in us. It has been one of the most thorough procurement processes we have experienced, reflecting both the complexity of the challenge and the excellence of the institution behind it," says Frederico Magalhães, Founder & CEO at SISQUAL® WFM. "The agreement represents a validation of our technology and our experience in empowering mission-critical organizations to deliver with reliability and high quality. We are very proud to serve the Norwegian Police," he continues.

Making the Workday Easier for the Police

SISQUAL® WFM has extensive experience supporting organizations operating with complex 24/7 shift patterns, stringent labour laws, and high security requirements. In Norway, Devoteam will assist with experts in project management..

"Devoteam is proud to support SISQUAL® WFM in delivering on the Police's quality requirements. We see this as an exciting opportunity to contribute our expertise and create an effective collaboration that is well-anchored with both the client and the technology provider. Our goal is to mitigate deployment risks and ensure a smooth and effective implementation that helps the police manage their resources smarter," states Devoteam Norway's CEO, Jonas Höfde.

The contract was signed on Monday, June 22. The implementation begins this autumn.

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About SISQUAL® WFM SISQUAL® WFM is a Workforce Management technology company founded in 1992. Its platform helps medium and large organizations plan, manage, and optimize their workforce, ensuring the right person is in the right place at the right time. With a presence across international markets, SISQUAL® WFM supports more than 1.5 million employees and over 100,000 team leaders worldwide, helping organizations improve operational efficiency, comply with the law, reduce labour costs, increase productivity, and improve work-life balance.

Learn more at: www.sisqualwfm.com

About Devoteam Devoteam is one of Norway's leading consultancy firms in digital transformation. We assist our clients from the early phases of design and strategy, to the management and execution of digital transformations. We partner with the five leading cloud technology providers: Microsoft, Google, AWS, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. As part of the Devoteam Group, headquartered in Paris, we are represented in over 20 countries with more than 11,000 consultants across EMEA.

Learn more at: www.devoteam.com

For further comments, please contact:

Frederico Magalhaes, CEO of SISQUAL® WFM

[email protected]

Jonas Höfde, CEO of Devoteam Norway

[email protected]

SOURCE SISQUAL® WFM