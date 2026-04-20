Solidion Technology Enters into Binding Strategic Patent Monetization Agreement with Hilco Global

Company intends to monetize its foundational patent portfolio in the global $150 billion battery market

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with the IP Services Practice of Hilco Global (a subsidiary of Orix Company) to monetize its foundational energy portfolio and enforce its patent rights. Hilco has analyzed the Solidion patent portfolio to identify high value assets and the patent data suggest that a significant number of global companies will likely require a license to the Solidion portfolio. In the energy storage segment in particular, virtually all the major players in the industry have technology that overlaps with the Solidion portfolio and the same appears to be true in semiconductors, consumer electronics and aerospace.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

The value of Solidion's portfolio could exceed $750 million. Post this

"The entire energy storage ecosystem has repetitiously utilized several of Solidion's foundational patents to monetize their business models at a level rarely seen before. These are not just mom and pop startups, most of them are worldly known household names and industry leaders in not just EV battery storage, but other sectors such as semiconductors, aircraft and automotive manufacturing and cutting edge materials. The value of Solidion's portfolio could exceed $750 million."

Karl Maersch, head of the Patent Analysis & Monetization Group at Hilco IP Services, stated:

"Solidion's portfolio covers various aspects of graphene and battery technology and it has applicability across multiple industry segments and includes companies that compete with Solidion and companies in adjacent technology segments. In our view, the portfolio shows significant indicia of value and we are excited to partner with Solidion to help the company extract revenue from its portfolio."

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 345 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

About Hilco Global

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents.

Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.