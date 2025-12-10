StrataVision Launches Consumer IQ Performance Hub, Delivering a New Standard in Retail Analytics

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StrataVision today announced the launch of the Consumer IQ Performance Hub, a next-generation analytics interface designed to give retailers a clear, unified view of what's happening across their stores and what to do about it.

StrataVision’s new Consumer IQ Performance Hub gives retailers a unified, customizable view of shopper behavior, operational performance, and enterprise-wide sales intelligence. With built-in predictive insights, dynamic shopper path analysis, and real-time alerts delivered across in-store communication channels, the platform helps teams spot issues faster, act with confidence, and optimize every square foot of the store.

The Performance Hub consolidates shopper behavior, operational performance, and sales insights into one customizable interface. Teams across corporate, store operations, merchandising, and loss prevention can choose the metrics that matter most to them and quickly compare performance across locations, regions, or formats. The result: faster understanding, faster action, and better outcomes.

A major advantage of the platform will be its built-in predictive and prescriptive intelligence. Instead of just reporting activity, the Performance Hub recommends actions that improve conversion, service levels, and space utilization. Retailers can also review dynamic shopper path patterns to understand movement, dwell, and department-level performance down to the day of the week.

A new notification section highlights high-touch alerts such as traffic surges, service gaps, or safety events so operators immediately know where attention is needed. Alerts can be delivered through multiple channels, including headsets, mobile devices, and other in-store communication systems, ensuring teams receive timely information wherever they are.

"We built the Consumer IQ Performance Hub to give retailers clarity in an environment that's more complex than ever," said Bjoern Petersen, CEO at StrataVision. "The Performance Hub transforms millions of data points into the insights and next steps leaders need to protect revenue, elevate operations, and make every square foot count."

"With everything in one place and easy to compare, retailers finally get the visibility they need to see what's working and where adjustments can drive immediate impact," added Scott Endres, VP of Product Management.

The Consumer IQ Performance Hub is now available to StrataVision customers globally. For more information on StrataVision's Consumer IQ visit here.

About StrataVision StrataVision's AI powered, computer vision platform revolutionizes on-site analytics, enabling businesses across geographies to unlock actionable insights for smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security, loss prevention, and exceptional customer experiences. With unparalleled accuracy, speed and simplicity, StrataVision equips businesses with the tools and insights they need to excel in today's ever-evolving market landscape.

Media Contact: Shari Rothman, CMO, StrataVision, [email protected], +1 416 669 5292

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841836/StrataVision_PressRelease.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588731/StrataVision_Logo.jpg