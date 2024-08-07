SUNRATE integrates with Outpayce from Amadeus

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Outpayce from Amadeus that will help improve and automate the B2B payments experience for travel companies globally, focusing on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

As part of the partnership, travel sellers (i.e. Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and Travel Management Companies (TMCs)) are now able to generate and use SUNRATE's virtual cards for their business payments needs, such as payment to airlines, hotels and other suppliers via Outpayce B2B Wallet. Today's partnership builds on a new strategic relationship to offer a fast, secure, and automated way to pay and get paid through Outpayce B2B Wallet with virtual payment technology offered through Mastercard.

Travel sellers are also able to scale and expand in the Asia-Pacific region seamlessly, given that SUNRATE virtual cards allow the settlement of card spends in more than 15 currencies.

Coco He, General Manager, SUNRATE said, "SUNRATE remains committed to continuously innovate our online travel solution offerings and this partnership with Outpayce puts us firmly on track to be the one-stop B2B partner for the travel industry."

Claudio Santos, Head of Commercial, Travel Sellers, Outpayce from Amadeus, said

"At Outpayce we are committed to providing a wide range of virtual card options within B2B Wallet so agencies can pay suppliers according to their strategy. SUNRATE issued cards provide compelling new options across the APAC region that will benefit our travel seller community."

SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard: Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE is recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa.

To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/

About Outpayce

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

As a wholly-owned company, Outpayce from Amadeus is the next step in scaling the Amadeus payments business with fresh investment in talent, an open API platform and a license to deliver new regulated payment services.

Outpayce delivers smoother end-to-end travel experiences making travel payments simple. Our open platform that connects FinTech and banking service providers to the entire travel ecosystem allows customers and travelers to easily benefit from new advances in payments.

Outpayce Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) solves challenges in areas like authentication, acceptance and foreign exchange (FX) for travel merchants and gives access to partners that resolve areas like chargebacks and fraud management to offer a smoother overall experience for the traveler.

In the B2B payments space, Outpayce orchestrates payments with a range of virtual cards, currencies and payment methods to optimize cost, acceptance and agility wherever a travel seller needs to pay a supplier.

Outpayce delivers an end-to-end experience by continuing to work with all Amadeus' teams and embedding its capabilities in all of Amadeus' applications. The future is travel simply paid.

To find out more about Outpayce, visit www.outpayce.com.

