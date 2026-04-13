Supermicro Introduces Compact, Energy-Efficient Systems to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Edge AI

Purpose-built edge AI systems support real-time inferencing and business-critical workloads across retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise environments

Flexible configurations deliver data center-class performance in space- and power-constrained edge deployments

Advanced security features, including TPM 2.0 and AMD SEV, combined with remote management, help ensure secure, reliable and cost-efficient operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced a family of compact, high-efficiency platforms powered by AMD EPYC™ 4005 series processors. The edge-optimized systems are designed to accelerate AI inferencing and general-purpose workloads in space and power-constrained environments, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and enterprise branch locations.

Supermicro AMD EPYC 4005 Series

"Supermicro continues to deliver highly efficient, compact systems that bring powerful compute closer to where data is generated and processed," said Mory Lin, Vice President, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing, Supermicro. "With our new AMD EPYC 4005 processor-based platforms, including compact box, short-depth 1U, and slim tower system form factors, customers can deploy AI accelerator cards and dedicated workloads at the edge with improved performance, enhanced security, and reduced power consumption, while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO)."

For more detailed product specifications, visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/featured/epyc-4000-series.

The latest additions to the portfolio include three new edge AI systems that enable organizations to deploy intelligent applications at scale, ranging from real-time analytics to business-critical infrastructure, including loss prevention, frictionless checkout, and in-store analytics for intelligent retail, restaurants, and healthcare.

The AMD EPYC™ 4005 series portfolio includes:

AS -E300-14GR: A compact mini-1U box system supporting up to 16 cores and 192GB of DDR5 memory, ideal for embedded and space-constrained deployments such as point-of-sale with HDMI and MiniDisplay ports and network gateway applications with one dedicated out-of-band management port and 4x GbE ports in a 2.5L enclosure

AS -1116R-FN4: A short-depth 1U rackmount system with expanded storage capabilities, optimized for branch offices and retail back-end consolidation

AS -3015TR-i4: A slim tower system offering flexibility for edge deployments requiring quiet operation and easy installation for integrating one dual-slot GPU card (2.7" H x 6.6" L), such as NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 2000 Blackwell GPU in a 9L chassis, including optional slim optical and 3.5"disk drive

Each system features advanced security technologies including TPM 2.0 and AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV), along with robust connectivity options such as 4x GbE ports for seamless integration with POS systems, cameras, and enterprise networks.

Powered by AMD's "Zen 5" core architecture, EPYC 4005 series processors offer TDP as low as 65W, support for DDR5 memory, and PCIe Gen 5 expansion. Select models also incorporate AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, enabling faster data access and improved performance for data-intensive workloads.

With support for IPMI 2.0 remote management and optional GPU acceleration, Supermicro's new edge systems provide a scalable, secure, and energy-efficient platform for modern distributed computing.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.