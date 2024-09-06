TCL Expands Its Home Appliance Lineup with the Launch of the Combi Fridge and Free Built-In Fridge Series at IFA 2024

TCL's innovative refrigeration technology blends efficiency with flexible design, ensuring fresher food and enhanced convenience for European households.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading brand in consumer electronics, is set to unveil its latest innovations at IFA 2024, including the TCL Combi Fridge and Free Built-In Fridge Series. These new additions to TCL's home appliance portfolio demonstrate a commitment to enhancing everyday living through advanced technology, versatile design, and energy efficiency. Please go to your nearest TCL point of sales for more information.

TCL Combi Fridge: Maximising Storage and Freshness

TCL Combi Refrigerator TCL Free Built-In Refrigerator

Designed to simplify and improve everyday life, the TCL Combi Fridge offers flexible storage options such as a bottle rack and shelf, flexible balcony, and large capacity, customisable storage solutions that adapt to your needs. Whether you're storing large items or want easy access to frequently used bottles, the Combi Fridge's adjustable compartments provide unparalleled convenience.

The TCL Combi Fridge integrates Metal Cool, Humidity Slide Crisper, and T-Temp. technology to keep food fresher for longer. These features ensure precise temperature control and optimal humidity levels, preserving food's freshness. Moreover, the fridge's 99.99%* sterilisation rate offers peace of mind by virtually eliminating harmful bacteria, offering enhanced food safety for health-conscious households.

Not only is the TCL Combi Fridge highly functional, but it's also built to last. With a 10-year warranty** on the compressor and Ultra Silence-35dB*** operation, this fridge combines durability with quiet efficiency. The inverter technology also highlights its environmentally friendly design, making it a smart choice for eco-conscious households by enhancing energy savings.

The TCL Combi Fridge's combination of precise temperature control and humidity regulation creates an ideal environment for food preservation, keeping your fruits and vegetables fresher for longer, and reducing food waste. With ample storage capacity and flexible compartments, you can store a variety of food items with ease, ensuring that your kitchen is always organized and ready for any culinary adventure.

TCL Free Built-In Fridge Series: Flexibility Meets Innovation

The TCL Free Built-In Fridge Series introduces new flexibility to modern kitchens. Designed to fit seamlessly into any space, these fridges can be installed in various configurations, including one side embedded against the wall, both sides against the cabinet, or as a freestanding unit. This versatility makes the Free Built-In Series perfect for both new homes and renovations, offering freedom in kitchen design.

The Free Built-In Fridge with XL Large Capacity maximizes storage space, ensuring ample room for all your essentials without sacrificing style. The T-Temp. Drawer adds convenience by allowing you to adjust the temperature between -3°C, -1°C, and 4°C, providing optimal storage conditions for different types of food.

TCL's T-Fresh, the fourth-generation industry-leading sterilization technology, is at the heart of the Free Built-In Fridge Series, offering comprehensive protection with ion sterilisation and active dynamic cycle sterilisation. This advanced system prevents the formation of 99.99%* bacteria within your refrigerator by releasing billion-level plasma in all directions, forming positive and negative ion groups with twice the concentration of ordinary refrigerators. The T-Fresh system also features an effective odour elimination system, where the purification module absorbs and converts odours through the internal circulation system, ensuring the fridge and freezer remain fresh. Additionally, the Pure Air system in the freezer facilitates the organic decomposition of substances into CO2 and H2O, creating a healthier environment that keeps food fresher for longer, making it easier to maintain a healthy kitchen environment.

With its flexible storage solutions and advanced temperature control, the Free Built-In Fridge adapts to your lifestyle, making it easier to organize your groceries and maintain the freshness of your food. Whether you're hosting a large gathering or storing everyday essentials, the fridge's customizable compartments ensure that everything has its place, making your kitchen more efficient and enjoyable to use.

Delivering Convenience and Efficiency to Every Home

Both the TCL Combi Fridge and Free Built-In Fridge Series are crafted with European consumers in mind, offering innovative solutions that enhance convenience, freshness, and sustainability. These appliances are built to meet modern life's demands and reflect TCL's ongoing commitment to sustainability and user-friendly technology.

With their advanced features, flexible designs, and eco-conscious engineering, TCL's latest fridges are set to redefine home refrigeration. Experience the perfect blend of practicality and innovation with TCL at IFA 2024.

Discover more products at https://www.tcl.com/eu/en

* 99.99% from BV report. Tested bacteria represented were Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli. **The decibel data obtained by the test of TCL Home Appliances (Hefei) Co., Ltd. ***The inverter compressor's 10 years warranty need to be registered on TCL official website within 30 days of purchase.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498475/TCL_Combi_Refrigerator.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498476/TCL_Free_Built_In_Refrigerator.jpg