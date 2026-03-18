TERREPOWER Expands Electric Power Steering Portfolio with 60 New Applications and First‑to‑Market Innovations

DAPHNE, Ala., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, a pure-play aftermarket leader, today announced a significant expansion of its North American Electric Power Steering (EPS) program. The company's next-generation EPS product technology is designed to simplify repairs for technicians nationwide. The expanded EPS offering introduces 60 new applications covering model years 2013–2025, unlocking total coverage of more than 257 SKUs for 60 million vehicles in operation (VIO), with 76 more SKUs covering 21 million VIO being scheduled for a July launch.

The EPS advancement also strengthens TERREPOWER's position as a market leader in sustainably manufactured steering components, and underscores its commitment to providing premium, OE‑level steering solutions at exceptional value.

"This innovation is a game-changer for repair environments," said Tim Connolly, Senior Director of Product Management - Undercar & NSP at TERREPOWER. "We're removing a major barrier to EPS service, while providing a high‑quality, sustainable alternative to OE replacement at a more affordable cost."

Why Technicians and Stores Are Turning to TERREPOWER's EPS Solutions

As EPS becomes the dominant steering technology across modern vehicles, demand for reliable aftermarket solutions continues to accelerate. TERREPOWER's expanded offering is available nationwide and supported through partnerships.

In terms of benefits, the company's EPS offering provides:

Unmatched Availability: More than 257 EPS SKUs available for same‑day pickup or delivery

Market‑Leading Coverage: Fits 60+ million vehicles on the road today

Premium Value: OE‑level performance at a fraction of dealership cost

Confident Repairs: Backed by a trusted warranty and nationwide support

"EPS is here to stay, and the industry is shifting quickly," said Andrew Wilson, Product Manager, EPS at TERREPOWER. "More than 50 percent of vehicles today are EPS‑equipped, and by 2028, roughly 25 percent of steering repairs are expected to involve EPS systems. TERREPOWER is ensuring the aftermarket is ready."

Capturing the EPS Opportunity

Despite the rapid growth of EPS-equipped vehicles, many technicians still turn to OE or salvaged parts due to persistent misconceptions about aftermarket availability. Together with TERREPOWER, retailers and distributors nationwide are addressing this by expanding access, educating shops and delivering the complete EPS solutions technicians need to keep customers in their bays and coming back.

With the addition of 60 new applications, enhanced sustainability practices, and first‑to‑market programmable technology, TERREPOWER continues to redefine what the aftermarket can offer in advanced steering systems.

About TERREPOWER

TERREPOWER, formerly BBB Industries, is the largest sustainable manufacturer in the world by volume. Founded in 1987 on a legacy of innovation, TERREPOWER is a global pure-play aftermarket leader specializing in providing high-quality components to the automotive and industrial markets. Based in Daphne, Alabama, TERREPOWER has a dedicated global workforce of over 10,000 employees and an extensive operational footprint throughout North America and Europe, including 19 sustainable manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, and 28 brands with products sold in more than 90 countries. TERREPOWER is committed to strengthening supply chain resilience, reducing waste and advancing the circular economy. Learn more at www.terrepower.com.

SOURCE TERREPOWER