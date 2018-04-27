The "UnionPay" app can be used in 25 countries and regions outside mainland China

The UnionPay acceptance network has expanded to 168 countries and regions, covering over 23 million merchants and 1.64 million ATMs outside mainland China. Based on the extensive acceptance, and in answer to Chinese tourists' change of payment habits, UnionPay International is sparing no efforts in promoting its mobile payment solutions, including mobile QuickPass and QR code payment, globally.

Recently, the North Face stores in Kathmandu, Nepal, have displayed the signage of the "UnionPay" app, reminding Chinese tourists to pay with QR code via the app. Now, consumers can pay with UnionPay QR code in 15 countries and regions, and the user experience in Southeast Asia is constantly improving. UnionPay QR code payment is accepted at over 1,600 merchants in Thailand, and popular catering merchants in Singapore. Merchants in Malaysia will start accepting UnionPay QR code payment this year, covering categories of retail, food & beverage, attractions, entertainment, hotels, transport and more.

Chinese tourists can also activate UnionPay mobile QuickPass via the "UnionPay" app, letting them tap and pay at over one million POS terminals in 19 countries and regions outside mainland China. In Russia, UnionPay mobile QuickPass is accepted at 400,000 POS terminals. In Greece, 50,000 merchants in Athens and Santorini accept UnionPay mobile QuickPass.

Besides the mobile payment service, consumers can also get card-using tips, merchant offers information, real-time exchange rates and tax refund information, and e-coupons from the "UnionPay" app.

In addition, some institutions are upgrading or developing mobile payment products supporting UnionPay QR code payment solution. Bank of China has recently launched the cross-border UnionPay QR code payment service. Users of the updated BOC mobile app in mainland China can now pay with UnionPay QR code outside mainland China.

