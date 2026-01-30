Think Tank Report The Jiangsu Practice of Humanomics Released

NANJING, China, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 30, Xinhua News Agency Jiangsu Branch released the think tank report The Jiangsu Practice of Humanomics at the Release Conference on Research Outcomes of Humanomics held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Comprising approximately 33,000 words across five sections, the report offers a systematic exploration of Jiangsu's distinctive foundations, dynamic vitality, growth pathways, developmental objectives, and capability advancement in the practice of Humanomics.

The Jiangsu Practice of Humanomics (A Think Tank Report)

Jiangsu's humanistic tradition has grown alongside its economic prosperity, with the two reinforcing one another, making the province a representative case for the study of Humanomics. Its cultural landscape—characterized by "unity in diversity" and "harmony without uniformity"—has become a defining hallmark of Jiangsu's humanistic ethos, while also serving as a wellspring of inspiration for sustained economic and social innovation.

The report underscores the importance of accurately grasping the integrative and dialectical relationships at the heart of Jiangsu's practice of Humanomics. On one hand, culture empowers growth by unleashing endogenous momentum: the "Four Thousands and Four Tens of Thousands" spirit, symbolizing the intrinsic drive and cultural character that Jiangsu people bring to economic development, together with Suzhou's "Three Strategic Strengths", representing the systematic practices and institutional innovations guiding regional development, jointly foster strong cohesion. Shared values—respect for culture and virtue, pursuit of excellence and pragmatism, and openness and inclusiveness—serve to guide economic progress. At the same time, the integration of cultural industries with other sectors has given rise to new engines of growth. On the other hand, innovation in economic resources and technology, the progressive evolution of economic models, and the aggregation and creative recombination of economic factors continuously enrich cultural content and expression. Together, these dynamics culminate in a contemporary landscape in which material and spiritual civilization advance in tandem.

The report notes that Jiangsu's practice of Humanomics has consistently prioritized both the enhancement of public well-being and the comprehensive development of its people. The province has long allocated more than 75 percent of its general public expenditure budget to public services, has established a lifelong education system accessible to all, and has maintained public satisfaction with the ecological environment at over 90 percent.

The think tank report The Jiangsu Practice of Humanomics was jointly produced by the Publicity Department of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee and Xinhua News Agency Jiangsu Branch.

