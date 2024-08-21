Transit Technologies Enters K-12 Software Market Through Acquisition of Bytecurve

Transit Technologies, a leader in innovative mobility solutions, today announced the acquisition of Bytecurve, a software platform that is transforming student transportation operations through powerful scheduling, dispatch, time and attendance, and payroll software. This strategic move is expected to have a substantial impact on the mobility industry and create more efficient and effective student transportation operations. The acquisition marks yet another significant milestone in Transit Technologies' mission to build a network of innovative specialty transportation solutions that provide safe, eﬃcient, and reliable transit mobility operations, improving quality of life in the communities we serve.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Technologies, a visionary in transforming public and private mobility, has acquired Bytecurve, a student transportation management software company known for its simple yet powerful platform for school districts and school bus operators. The acquisition adds the important student transport technology solution to the Transit Technologies comprehensive mobility platform.

Bytecurve's founders have more than 30 years of combined experience in the Transportation industry, with expertise in the Student Transportation operations sector, understanding the challenges of transporting millions of students to and from their schools safely and on time, with little margin for error. The company's solutions are designed to address these challenges with targeted tools to help improve operations, lower operating costs, enhance reliable communications with schools, students and guardians, and keep students safe.

"This is more than a strategic expansion; it's a leap towards a future where transit is more eﬃcient, reliable, and inclusive," said Gerry Leonard, CEO of Transit Technologies. "By integrating Bytecurve's advanced platform, we continue to set new benchmarks for what software can accomplish for student mobility, safety and eﬃciency. Bytecurve adds signiﬁcant value to Transit Technologies' expansive technology platforms, which serve more than 3,000 clients worldwide."

GP Singh, CEO and Founder of Bytecurve, added, "It's gratifying to join such an esteemed alliance of mobility solutions as Transit Technologies. This combination will allow Bytecurve to bring their innovative platform and service to the broader transportation industry."

The synergy between Bytecurve's innovative software solutions for the K-12 market and Transit Technologies' market-leading platforms for ﬁxed route, demand response, safety and compliance and non-emergency medical services will contribute signiﬁcantly to Transit Technologies' ultimate mission to revolutionize mobility and meet the evolving demands of modern transportation systems.

About Transit Technologies

Transit Technologies is at the forefront of revolutionizing mobility, connecting communities, empowering individual journeys, and eliminating the transit equity gap. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to blending powerful technology to optimize routes, ensure timely schedules, and empower riders, drivers, and ﬂeet managers with safe and innovative mobility and transit operations solutions.

About Bytecurve

Bytecurve is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the school bus transportation industry. Bytecurve360 is a comprehensive dispatch and payroll platform designed to streamline operations, improve eﬃciency, and enhance communication for school districts.

