Tribesigns Marks 14th Anniversary with Exclusively Discounted Furniture Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a global leading furniture manufacturer and retailer is excited to announce its 14th anniversary. To mark this significant milestone, Tribesigns is offering special discounts on a full range of uniquely designed furniture products.

Since its establishment in 2011, Tribesigns has been at the forefront of the furniture industry with its vision of providing cozy efficient home and office solutions for every home. It is characterized by its unique design that harmonizes aesthetics, functionality, and affordability.

"We value design that is committed to creating beautiful, unique, and functional furniture. At Tribesigns, our core values are honesty, simplicity and innovation, and we always put the customers first," said Peter Wang, the CEO of Tribesigns.

The 14th anniversary sale will take place from 10th January to 17th January 2025. During this period, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on over 500 SKUs, featuring a wide array of products including home office desks, bookcases, console tables, organizers, shoe racks, clothes racks, nightstands, dressers, dining tables, kitchen racks, conference tables, reception desks, sideboards, and more.

These exclusive discounts will be available on Tribesigns' official website https://tribesigns.com/, as well as on its Amazon store.

"As a gesture of appreciation to our loyal users and a statement to Tribesigns' steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier, unique and innovative home and office solutions worldwide, customers are invited to join the special celebration with these incredible discounts,"said Andy Huang, the CMO of Tribesigns.

Tribesigns offers a comprehensive furniture solution for households and businesses, including the living room, bedroom, home office, hallway, kitchen, dining room. It has provided various indoor and outdoor furniture products to over 20 million households in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia in the past 14 years. On 20th, Dec 2024, it was awarded the honor of Rising Star Award by Amazon.

About Tribesigns:

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed For Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing nature-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is also widely known for its special and elegant furniture designs, most of its newest models are unique in the market and cannot be found elsewhere, and you will never be disappointed when you choose Tribesigns.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, Amazon, B2B, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

