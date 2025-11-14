From Furniture to Illumination: Tribesigns Launches Comprehensive Home Lighting Line

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally renowned furniture manufacturer and retailer, is delighted to announce the launch of a new product line - lighting series to meet users' multi-level lifestyle and functional needs.

The debut of Tribesigns' lighting series marks the culmination of years of dedicated R&D. Guided by a user‑centric philosophy and rigorous quality standards, Tribesigns has created a comprehensive and diverse collection of lighting products that harmonize functionality with design aesthetics. As the brand's first lighting lineup, these pieces are thoughtfully crafted to enrich everyday living while meeting both practical and emotional needs.

Tribesigns' newly launched lighting collection features a rich and diverse assortment, including flush mount lights, chandeliers, pendants, lamps, vanity lights, sconces, ceiling fans, and outdoor wall lights. Together, these designs illuminate every corner of the home, casting a warm, gentle glow reminiscent of spring sunlight.

"Our new lighting products are suitable for all home spaces, such as the living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, bathroom, and study,"said Peter Wang, CEO of Tribesigns. "They perfectly combine practicality with design aesthetics, not only meeting basic lighting demands but also satisfying users' inner emotional demands — including spatial visual reshaping, adjustment of mood and state, and the expression of personal style. Like Tribesigns' furniture series, most of our lighting products are uniquely designed and cannot be found elsewhere in the market."

With "Lighting Designed for Life" as the slogan for the new series, Tribesigns reaffirms its commitment to delivering high‑quality lighting that unites practicality with aesthetics — all while enhancing the overall quality of everyday living.

Tribesigns' lighting series represent a strategic addition to its existing home and office furniture products. Its original commitment to delivering warm, comfortable home experiences for a broad user base remains steadfast, and this commitment continues to serve as a guiding principle for its ongoing endeavors.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed For Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing eco-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is widely recognized for its distinctive and elegant furniture designs. Many of its latest models are exclusive to the brand, offering unique pieces that combine individuality, craftsmanship, and timeless style.

