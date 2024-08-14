TUMI UNVEILS FALL 2024 VOYAGEUR LEATHER AND 19 DEGREE FRAME COLLECTIONS WITH CAMPAIGN STARRING GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR MUN KA YOUNG

In this dynamic campaign, TUMI reintroduces a luxurious, fashion-forward spin on its iconic Voyageur collection made with high-quality rich leather. Each piece is meticulously crafted with functionality and style in mind—including the new TUMI "T" logo hardware—balancing the brand's signature elevation and innovation with timeless, minimalist allure. The Voyageur Leather collection features backpacks, totes, shoulder bags and crossbodies. Brand-new to the collection is the Mini Train Case Crossbody, which comes in three sizes. Designed with the modern woman in mind, the Mini Train Case Crossbody redefines fashion functionality with versatility that perfects every journey—from international trips to stylish nights out. The collection comes in classic Black with Gold or Gunmetal hardware, along with Pewter Metallic with Gunmetal hardware, a festive offering for the holiday season, with prices ranging from $250-$750 USD.

TUMI is also expanding its travel offerings this Fall with the introduction of TUMI 19 Degree Frame, an innovative take on the brand's hallmark 19 Degree collection. TUMI 19 Degree Frame was designed to meet the modern traveler's needs with integrated frame latches to keep contents secure, retractable handles for ease of use, and TUMI's signature smooth, quiet transport wheels. The exterior features the iconic fluid contours that have become a staple of the 19 Degree design language. The interior features tie-down straps and mesh zip pockets for ultimate organization, making it easier than ever to flawlessly depart on the journey of a lifetime. Available in Black Texture and Pearl Grey Texture colorways and four durable sizes ranging from carry-ons to packing cases, this collection caters to diverse travel needs with unparalleled functionality and a timeless aesthetic. Prices range from $895 to $1,195 USD.

"This season represents our continued push forward for TUMI, as we're expanding further into women's lifestyle and evolving our travel experiences to create a more flawless, timeless and innovative product assortment," said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director at TUMI. "As one of our treasured global brand ambassadors, Ka Young perfectly embodies the stylish and on-the-go TUMI woman."

The brand is bringing these launches to life with a visually stunning campaign starring Mun set in the colorful, bustling streets of Seoul. To add richness and authenticity to the campaign, TUMI tapped South Korean creatives, director Taejong Song and renowned photographer Kim Hee June. Song and Kim blend street-style photography with dynamic film techniques to immerse viewers in Mun's daily commute, all while capturing the vibrant energy and urban architecture of Seoul. With shots that subtly spotlight key product features—from the smooth, gliding wheels of the TUMI 19 Degree Frame to the stylish functionality of the Voyageur Vail Tote—the film offers viewers a look at how TUMI products bring style, organization and excitement to everyday life.

"I was personally so excited for this campaign to be shot in Seoul, South Korea, the place I call home," said actress, Mun Ka Young. "TUMI is the perfect complement to my on-the-go lifestyle, keeping all my belongings organized while always looking sleek and stylish."

You can now shop the Voyageur and 19 Degree Frame collections at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign on @TUMITravel social channels.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Media Contacts

Alexandra Gillis

TUMI

[email protected]

Hailey Hauldren

SHADOW

[email protected]

SOURCE Tumi, Inc.