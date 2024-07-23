TWSE Becomes the First Exchange to Receive ISO 14068-1 Carbon Neutrality Certificate

TAIPEI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) announced today that it has become the world's first exchange to be awarded the ISO 14068-1:2023 carbon neutrality certificate by the British Standards Institution (BSI), after undergoing a rigorous evaluation and audit process. This achievement not only signifies the TWSE's progress in environmental protection and sustainable development but also underscores its leadership role in global sustainability initiatives.

Taiwan Stock Exchange has become the first exchange in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the ISO 14068-1 carbon neutrality verification issued by BSI. From left to right: Peter Pu, Managing Director of BSI NE Asia Region, Harold Pradal, President of Assurance Services and Executive Committee Member of BSI Group, Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of the TWSE, Hsiu-Sheng Tsai, Senior Vice President of Administration Department of the TWSE, and Joshua Tien, CEO of Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange (TCX). Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of the TWSE, presents a commemorative gift to Harold Pradal, President of Assurance Services and Executive Committee Member of BSI Group.

Harold Pradal, President of Assurance Services and Executive Committee Member of BSI Group, personally presented the certificate to Sherman Lin, Chairman & CEO of TWSE, during his visit to Taiwan. The BSI Group highly recognizes the TWSE's efforts and achievements in promoting sustainable development while adhering to the highest international standards.

The TWSE has long been committed to sustainability practices, continuously building sustainable resilience and enhancing its operational mechanism and quality across environment, social, and governance aspects. In early 2023, the TWSE responded to Taiwan's 2050 net-zero transformation goal by developing a carbon neutrality roadmap. Consulting with Ernst & Young and referencing the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), the TWSE set a near-term goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 37.8% from the 2022 baseline to 2030, aligned with limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C. The ultimate objective is net-zero emissions by 2050.

Between 2022 and 2040, the TWSE aims to reduce emissions through energy-saving measures, equipment replacement, and renewable energy targets. Any remaining greenhouse gas emissions will be offset using carbon credits to achieve annual carbon neutrality. From 2040 to 2050, the TWSE will continue to offset residual emissions, demonstrating unwavering commitment to its net-zero emission goal.

With the aim of becoming a benchmark for Taiwanese companies, the TWSE embraces its vital role in complying with government policies and international standards. Beyond carbon neutrality certification, the TWSE leads by example, fostering sustainable development among listed companies in Taiwan. Together with enterprises, it strives to achieve the global net-zero emission goal, creating a flourishing and fruitful sustainable future.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the "TWSE") started operations on February 9, 1962. The TWSE is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan securities market. The TWSE's primary business operations include listing, trading, settlement and surveillance. These comprise listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining market trading and order, securities firms' services, investor protection, clearing and settlement operations, safeguarding against market defaults and the monitoring of illegal transactions. The Exchange provides comprehensive services to the stock market.

