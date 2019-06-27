Urban Village Residential Unveils Communitarian Approach to Apartment Living

DENVER, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Village Residential, LLC announces the management acquisition of 21 properties in an eight state region that comprise the foundation of a revolutionary approach to multi-family living.

Urban Village Residential was established on a business model that re-envisions the physical multi-family construction and living amenities as communitarian structures that foster deep and rewarding connections between individuals and the communities in which they choose to live their lives. Put simply, Urban Village manages communities with purpose.

"Urban Village Residential serves a clear, unmet market of engaged, aware and purposeful residents that value the communities they call home and seek active participation in shaping their surroundings," said Vice President of Property Management, Eddie Yarmer. "UV Residential fills that void by building and managing communities that enrich the lives of residents and pair environmentally responsible construction and retrofits with broader, life-affirming community attributes."

By working together to build community gardens, develop sports leagues, establish local bee hives, create book clubs, host musical performances, engage local investment firms to educate residents on investing in their future, or other group pursuits, UV Residential fosters positive interactions between residents who participate in community-building activities that enrich their personal lives and their environment.

With properties in Colorado, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, UV Residential enters the multi-family market with an eight-state reach serving 10,000 residents. With occupancy rates above 96%, the market is showing its enthusiastic approval.

This revolutionary model continues to be an unqualified success in every UV Residential property and is the reason why prospective renters and existing residents are fueling this explosive trend.

"The Gen Y and Gen Z segments comprise 46% of the multi-family market and more than three out of every four prioritize environmentally responsible choices. UV Residential is the first to offer tailored communities that align with demonstrated generational values and needs," noted Yarmer.

Based in Denver, CO, UV Residential provides a communitarian approach to multi-family residence living. Environmentally sustainable buildings and grounds are just the beginning of UV Residential's thoughtful living communities. Urban Village properties are defined by a core philosophy emphasizing the connection between individuals and the broader community because, in the end, one's social identity and personality is largely shaped by community relationships. UV Residential programming, property features, and causes are resident-driven, ensuring that each community reflects the hyper local values and priorities that matter most to its distinct residents and its associates. UV's focus on connecting with its community also comes to life through its associates – from the onsite management team to its regional leaders – who receive continuing education support as part of the Urban Village Program. The result is engaged communities that attract residents, talented associates and management partners. Find a more meaningful living community near you or contact Eddie Yarmer, CAM., CPM., VP of Property Management for more information at uvresidential.com

