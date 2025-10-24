UtilityInnovation Group Expands North American Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition

UtilityInnovation Group

Oct 24, 2025, 09:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an infrastructure delivery enterprise that enhances its ability to serve utilities and mission critical power users across North America.

This acquisition strengthens UIG's delivery of innovative, resilient power solutions to its growing customer base. While UIG's growth has primarily been driven organically, the company also pursues strategic acquisitions that bring complementary expertise, key talent, and valuable market presence in high-growth areas.

"This acquisition represents another important step in UtilityInnovation Group's growth strategy," said Sidney Hinton, Founder and CEO of UIG. "By adding proven capabilities and experienced professionals to our organization, we're deepening the value we deliver to our customers across North America and Europe."

About UtilityInnovation Group
UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) is a global leader in advanced energy controls, resilient infrastructure engineering, and solutions platforms. UIG specializes in transforming complex power hardware into intelligent, adaptable systems capable of meeting the demands of AI data centers, microgrids, and other critical infrastructure. With a proven record of large-scale deployments worldwide, UIG's technology ensures both reliability and continuous adaptability in the face of evolving energy challenges.

SOURCE UtilityInnovation Group

Also from this source

UtilityInnovation Group amplía sus capacidades en Norteamérica mediante una adquisición estratégica

UtilityInnovation Group amplía sus capacidades en Norteamérica mediante una adquisición estratégica

UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) se complace en anunciar la adquisición de una empresa de distribución de infraestructura que mejora su capacidad para...
UtilityInnovation Group erweitert seine Kapazitäten in Nordamerika durch strategische Akquisition

UtilityInnovation Group erweitert seine Kapazitäten in Nordamerika durch strategische Akquisition

Die UtilityInnovation Group (UIG) freut sich, die Übernahme eines Unternehmens für die Bereitstellung von Infrastruktur bekannt zu geben, das seine...
