VAPORESSO: 9 Years of Moving Beyond Ordinary and Pushing the Envelope

The campaign coincided with the launch of the XROS 4 NANO, aligning the brand's pursuit of excellence with extreme sports such as surfing, BMX, and paragliding. This strategic move amplified both the product launch and anniversary festivities, showcasing VAPORESSO's popular product line, including LUXE XR MAX, GEN MAX and the star of the show, XROS 4 NANO. Each product was uniquely tied to an extreme sport: the LUXE XR MAX, embodying groundbreaking innovation, surged forward akin to a surfer mastering the mightiest waves; GEN MAX, symbolizing peak quality and endurance, paralleled the grit and determination of BMX riders tackling grueling terrains and making it to the top; while the beloved XROS 4 NANO, capturing the essence of freedom, youth, and modern design, mirrored the daring leaps of skydivers transcending gravity.

Online, VAPORESSO collaborated with three world-class athletes to create an inspiring promotional video that captured the brand's indomitable spirit. The video igniting a wave of user engagement and enthusiasm. The campaign also featured a "BE YOUR OWN CHAMPION" online interactive wall, where VAPORESSO fans around the world shared inspiring challenging moments and the 818 challenge which encouraged fans to share stories on their social media of heartfelt stories of breaking through their own limits.

The online campaign and interactive celebration pages fostered a profound interplay, from pushing to overcome personal athletic limits to facing the challenges of their families meeting hardship; all sources of inspiration to VAPORESSO. The brand, ever-driven by the aspirations and achievements of its community, finds inspiration in the relentless pursuit of excellence demonstrated by its supporters. In turn, fans are empowered by VAPORESSO's unwavering spirit, which encourages them to confront life's challenges with courage and determination.

Moving to the shores of Nice, France, VAPORESSO hosted a beach side party, with guests including local partners and brand enthusiasts. The event showcased VAPORESSO's premium offerings, with the GEN MAX, LUXE XR MAX, and XROS 4 NANO. The evening was enlivened by a dynamic line-up of extreme sports performances, led by a BMX world champion, captivating guests and fans.

VAPORESSO's 9th-anniversary celebration was a triumphant celebration of its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Through this event, the brand successfully conveyed its guiding principle "Move Beyond Ordinary" to a global audience, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the industry. Looking ahead, VAPORESSO remains poised to continue breaking boundaries and elevating standards, pushing the envelope of what's possible in the world of vaping.

