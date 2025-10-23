SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by innovation, VAPORESSO delivers cutting-edge products while building humanistic engagement with users worldwide. Marking its 10th anniversary, the brand launched two groundbreaking initiatives—VAPORESSO MEET and the World Hyper-Tour—to celebrate this milestone and share its people-oriented philosophy.

VAPORESSO Upholds the People-Oriented Movement to Bring the World Closer Through 10th Anniversary Cultural Initiatives

Connecting in Person, Sharing Authentic Moments

In the first half of the year, VAPORESSO hosted multiple VAPORESSO MEET events across various cities, bringing together channel partners, store owners, and users to break down barriers and engage in direct dialogue. Participants not only had early access to new products but also shared personal experiences and explored how products integrate with lifestyle aesthetics. These in-depth interactions enabled the brand to genuinely listen to user feedback, turning abstract brand care into tangible emotional connections.

In Indonesia, VAPORESSO invited the well-known local band Vierratale to join the event, fostering warm interaction between artists and users. The gathering also featured the special debut of the co-created XROS 4 NANO Vierratale Edition—a culturally distinctive product inspired by shared stories and local pop music culture, beautifully reflecting the emotional bond VAPORESSO builds with its community. Through moments like these, VAPORESSO MEET has become a living expression of the brand's people-oriented philosophy.

Embracing Local Culture, Expressing Humanistic Resonance

This summer, VAPORESSO rolled out an industry-first urban tour—a luxury supercar fleet cruising through four international cities. True to its global vision of cultural co-creation, the brand wove local traditions and modern expression into its anniversary celebrations, creating a distinctive cultural footprint in each location. Every stop was thoughtfully curated to reflect the unique spirit of the city.

Inspired by Jakarta's street visual art culture, VAPORESSO combined 3D advertising trucks with supercars to create a stunning visual art spectacle. Beyond the streets, the brand joined forces with local trendsetter BIMOPD to launch the co-designed XROS 5 Series BIMOPD Edition—a product that channels Jakarta's vibrant and confident youth spirit through bold street-inspired aesthetics. Together, this synergy sparked a fresh cultural wave, as VAPORESSO cultivates a vaping culture deeply connected to local identity.

In Paris, where the subculture of extreme urban sports reflects the fearless resilience and endless power of the city, VAPORESSO's urban tour captured this dynamic energy by merging supercars with parkour performance. Channeling this fearless ethos into product design, the brand created the ARMOUR ULTRA, engineered with superior protection to empower fearless exploration. Through this fusion of street culture and powerful products, VAPORESSO inspires Parisians to embrace freedom and push boundaries.

In London, a city steeped in literary culture, VAPORESSO staged an immersive street show where supercars met iconic literary figures. Beloved British characters came to life, interacting with passersby and weaving the brand's innovative spirit into a rich cultural tapestry. This fusion of classic and contemporary also inspired the XROS 5 Series Leather Edition, where premium leather craftsmanship meets modern technology—redefining timeless elegance. Through these varied expressions of British style, VAPORESSO showcases its versatile, culturally resonant identity.

Where bold entertainment meets inclusive culture, VAPORESSO energized Las Vegas with supercars and trendy models, creating an interactive urban spectacle. This seamless integration of local culture and brand expression created the perfect backdrop for the launch of iMate OS. Uniting sleek design with interactive versatility, its boundary-breaking structure captures the same daring spirit that defines the city—showcasing how deeply VAPORESSO's initiatives resonate within local cultures.

At its ten-year milestone, VAPORESSO has woven human-centric values into a global tapestry of immersive experiences. Through flagship innovations and humanistic engagement, each step of its journey stands as a testament to industry leadership and user resonance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803482/VAPORESSO.jpg