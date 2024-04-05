DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, and Oracle Red Bull Racing (ORBR), the Formula One™ World Champions, announce an exclusive livestream event on April 9, 2024, at 2PM UTC, inviting Web3 and NFT enthusiasts to delve into the fascinating world of data-driven art and NFT trends. The live event promises exciting insights and a chance to win incredible prizes, including the coveted Velocity Pass 2.0.

Meet the Velocity Series 2.0 Powerhouse Panel:

#VelocitySeries 2.0 Launch Alert: Dive into The Era of Data-Driven, Divisible Art with Bybit's Exclusive Livestream with Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Wu , Bybit Web3: Get firsthand insights from Bybit's Web3 team.

, Bybit Web3: Get firsthand insights from Bybit's Web3 team. Dan Mitchell , Oracle Red Bull Racing: Dive deep into the world of F1 with a representative from the championship-winning team.

, Oracle Red Bull Racing: Dive deep into the world of F1 with a representative from the championship-winning team. Federica from AOI (ArtOnInternet): Explore the intersection of art and technology with a leading expert from AOI.

Pop Punk from DN-404 (Divisible NFT-404): Get a glimpse into the future of NFTs with the mastermind behind the groundbreaking, hybrid non-fungible token (NFT) standard.

Exclusive Reveals and Hot Topics:

Celebrate 20 Years of Oracle Red Bull Racing Glory: Witness the fusion of cutting-edge technology and artistic expression as we commemorate Oracle Red Bull Racing's two-decade reign.

Bybit's Fractional NFT Revolution: Be among the first to discover Bybit's groundbreaking fractional NFT launch, opening doors for creators and collectors alike.

The Future of NFTs in 2024: Get a sneak peek at the trends and innovations poised to reshape the NFT landscape this year.

Don't Miss Out on the Free Giveaways!

Early birds who pre-register and participate in our quiz will have a chance to win a Velocity Pass 2.0 – the golden ticket to this exclusive NFT experience. But that's not all! Tune in live for even more opportunities to grab exciting prizes.

Secure your spot at the starting grid! Pre-register now at https://i.bybit.com/1ANEab3X

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 25 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

