Voltage Energy Announces Planned Global Headquarters in Roxboro, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy"), a leading U.S.-based solar and clean energy solutions provider founded in North Carolina, today announced the establishment of a new U.S.-based manufacturing facility and progress toward establishing its Global Headquarters located in Roxboro, Person County, North Carolina, including the acquisition and upgrade of a 72-acre site with 246,079 square feet of manufacturing space. The move reflects the company's long-standing strategy of building and scaling its global operations from its American roots.

Voltage Energy Planned Global Headquarters in Roxboro

Founded in 2015 and currently headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Voltage Energy serves utility-scale solar projects worldwide with electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions. Once operational, the Roxboro facility is planned to become the company's Global Headquarters.

As operations ramp up, the facility is expected to create local employment opportunities and support the Person County economy through sustained operations and ongoing community engagement. To support this long-term growth plan, Voltage Energy expects to maintain an elevated level of investment over the next three years to expand operations and deliver lasting economic and community benefits.

"North Carolina has always been the foundation of Voltage Energy," said Bob Slack, CTO of Voltage Energy. "By expanding our manufacturing footprint and planning for our future Global Headquarters here, we are reinforcing our commitment to customers, partners, and the local community while supporting the long-term growth of the clean energy sector."

Kyle Puryear, Chairman of the Person County Board of Commissioners, said, "On behalf of the Person County Board of Commissioners, I am proud to welcome Voltage Energy to our community. We are grateful that Voltage has chosen our county as the home for its operations, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership. The company's presence will create quality jobs, strengthen our tax base, and contribute to our ongoing efforts to attract innovative industries for a diversified manufacturing sector that is needed to bolster our local economy."

Cynthia Petty, Mayor, City of Roxboro, said, "I am committed to working with and supporting Voltage in any way possible. Once again, I extend a warm welcome."

Jody Blackwell, PCC Dean of Technical & Manufacturing Programs, said, "We are excited to have Voltage Energy opening across from the Piedmont Community College South Campus and our trades center. Voltage will bring fresh opportunities and a new energy to our campus area. This new presence will strengthen the partnership we have with local industry and create additional pathways for student training, employment, and community growth. We are fortunate that they chose Person County and are excited to offer support to them as we begin this new partnership."

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2015, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, with headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a European office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Voltage Energy has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth and delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies that enhance installation efficiency, safety, and long-term system performance. Deeply committed to service excellence, the company supports smarter project execution through advanced visualization tools such as 3D renders, 360-degree walk-throughs, and virtual reality previews. Its flagship products, VOLTAGE®LYNX, VOLTAGE®ALEX, and VOLTAGE®IBEX, can be tailored into flexible, customized solutions with the agility to meet each client's unique requirements, underscoring the company's enduring focus on customer-centric service and long-term success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875909/Voltage_Energy_Planned_Global_Headquarters_in_Roxboro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701909/Voltage_Group_Logo.jpg