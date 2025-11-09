Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment and Cooperation Symposium Reports Strong Outcomes

WUXI, China, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment and Cooperation Symposium was held on November 8 under the theme "Infinite Opportunities with Xishan." The event brought together more than 200 business leaders, academic experts, and institutional representatives from around the world. Through project signings, partnership announcements, and related activities, the symposium highlighted Xishan's favorable investment climate and strong growth potential, adding new momentum to the district's ongoing economic development.

Launched in September, the Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment Promotion Month has led to the establishment of new commercial partnerships through investment promotion events, industry exchanges, and business matchmaking sessions, continuing to stimulate growth across the local economy.

During the symposium, 91 key projects were signed, covering advanced manufacturing, technology innovation, foreign investment, agriculture, and finance. Among them, a wind-turbine gearbox R&D and manufacturing facility capable of producing 1,000 high-precision 10-MW units annually will strengthen Xishan's advanced equipment cluster. Three additional domestic projects — an intelligent manufacturing facility for renewable-energy and nuclear-fusion equipment components, the FanRuan Software headquarters and R&D facility, and a mass-production site for advanced process equipment and materials — will further reinforce the district's industrial base and competitiveness.

In addition to on-site signings, the symposium showcased several major collaboration initiatives, including JD.com's global smart factory for its Wolf Pack robots and the Songci Electromechanical's R&D and manufacturing facility for next-generation renewable-energy and semiconductor equipment, both of which will contribute to building a modern industrial framework in Xishan.

At the symposium, Xishan District, in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield, released the 2025 Wuxi Xishan Investment Environment White Paper and recognized the first six recipients of its "Best Partners" awards. The Xishan District Government also announced the launch of a new cross-regional collaboration framework with Wuxi's four principal innovation centers.

SOURCE Wuxi Xishan Golden Autumn Investment and Cooperation Symposium