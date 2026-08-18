XUZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th China Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition – "AI + Construction Machinery" Division opened for registration on August 13 under the theme "Green Intelligence for a Better World." Co-organized by XCMG, the competition invites innovators, engineers, scientists and tech enthusiasts to develop solutions that advance intelligent and green technologies for construction machinery.

XCMG Co-organizes 15th China Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition “AI + Construction Machinery” Division as Registration Opens

More than a contest, the competition serves as a launchpad for problem-solving, a fast track for bringing lab-based technologies to construction sites, and a platform for exchange and collaboration. It features three tracks — Professional Contest, Customer Co-Creation and Open Challenge — and welcomes universities in China and abroad, research institutions, global customers, supply chain partners, and science and technology companies.

The Professional Contest track comprises an Enterprise Group for unlisted companies and a Team Group. It invites AI-driven solutions across three dimensions: AI + Product, including innovative complete-machine configurations, humanoid intelligent architectures, and new-energy digital-intelligent hardware ecosystems; AI + Worksite Scenarios, covering autonomous operations, multi-machine coordination and energy-replenishment models for mining, earthmoving and agriculture; and AI + Operations: AI agents for requirements analysis, document generation and customer interaction.

The Customer Co-Creation track seeks practical solutions to frontline operational pain points in mining, earthmoving and agriculture, covering equipment packages, full-lifecycle operation and maintenance, intelligent assistance and unmanned operations.

The Open Challenge track focuses on three technical challenges with performance targets: Autonomous Excavation under Complex Material Conditions, with a task success rate of at least 95%; Multi-Sensor Fusion Perception in High-Dust Environments, with recognition accuracy of at least 97%; and Battery State-of-Health assessment under heavy-duty operating conditions, with an SOH estimation error of no more than 3%.

The competition is hosted by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Industry and Information Technology Department of Jiangsu, the Jiangsu Education Department, the Xuzhou Municipal People's Government, the China Machinery Industry Federation, and the China Construction Machinery Association. XCMG is among the organizers.

The competition provides participating projects with support spanning commercialization, capital support, talent attraction and sustained incubation, accelerating their path from the competition arena to the marketplace.

Registration is open through September 15, with project submissions due by September 25 (Beijing Time). Participants can register through the China Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition website at www.cxcyds.com or XCMG's website at www.xcmg.com.

SOURCE XCMG