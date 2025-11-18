Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 top 10 Chinese cases on mega-city governance released on Sunday

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During a think tank conference opened in Beijing on Sunday, 10 typical Chinese cases on mega-city governance debuted to promote sharing and application of innovative, excellent experience, modes and practices in mega-city governance.

The cases were jointly selected by three think tanks including PKU Institute of Urban Governance, Institute for Digital Government and Governance of Tsinghua University and Xinhua Research Center for Digital Government.

Photo shows a scene of the release of the 10 Chinese cases on mega-city governance. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

In Beijing, smart local government service platform "Jingban" now serves all its 16 administrative districts, capably supporting immediate response upon receipt of service need, community governance, public convenience service and other core governmental service scenarios.

Supported by JD Cloud technologies, the smart "butler"-like platform has integrated 600-plus applications in an attempt to further drive urban development of higher quality via digital governance.

In Chongqing, the "1361" intelligent governance regime that comprises an urban digital operation and governance center for different levels of local governmental departments, helped the southwest China mountainous city improve overall urban operation efficiency.

In Guangzhou, the southern China economic powerhouse leveraged market-oriented data element reform to cultivate innovative platforms integrating digital technology and services to the real economy.

Based on its mobile governmental service application "Suihaoban", the city has established a service matrix featuring "one online network, one offline window and one hotline" to form new digital engines for resilient smart city governance.

In east China metropolis Shanghai, it crafted the "parking via QR code" to bolster smart governance, allowing locals to access convenient, fast parking services just via the "Suishen Code" or Shanghai city travel code.

Shen Tiyan, executive dean of PKU Institute of Urban Governance said the above-mentioned cities are distinctive in digital technology-enabled urban governance, improving people's livelihood via digital means, and multidimensional collaborative governance.

All of these point to the people-centric governance philosophy and well exemplify innovation-led progress in modernization of city governance systems and capabilities, added Shen.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348348.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road