Xinhua Silk Road: Exhibition on China's Dehua white porcelain opens in Los Angeles

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition showcasing China's Dehua white porcelain opened here Friday, drawing over 100 attendees from both countries and aiming to highlight traditional Chinese culture while promoting cross-cultural exchange.

The exhibition, titled "The Aesthetics of Harmony: Blanc de Chine, Porcelain from Dehua," featured around 100 finely crafted ceramic artworks and photographic pieces. Blending traditional techniques with contemporary design concepts, the displays highlight the cultural legacy, artistic beauty and innovative spirit embodied in Dehua ceramics.

Addressing the event, Huang Hongjiang, deputy consul general of China in Los Angeles, said Dehua porcelain represents not only China's long-standing cultural traditions but also its refined modern craftsmanship.

Huang said China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan offers broad prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States in trade, investment and other areas, calling for joint efforts to increase exchanges and deliver more benefits to people in both countries.

Fang Junqin, head of Dehua County in southeast China's Fujian Province, hoped that the exhibition will give the American public a chance to appreciate the elegance of Dehua porcelain and the Eastern aesthetic it embodies.

Fred Stehle, a local resident from Whittier in Los Angeles County, told Xinhua the porcelain pieces "are incredibly fine and delicate, rich in detail," and reflect a blend of Chinese tradition, culture and modern craftsmanship.

"We're very interested in Chinese culture and hope to learn more," he said. "We also hope to visit China again in the near future."

