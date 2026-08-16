XPPen Marks Its 21st Anniversary with "DOODLE THE WORLD", Bringing Creativity Beyond Boundaries

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPPen, a leading global digital art innovation brand, proudly celebrates its 21st anniversary. Marking 21 years of empowering creators worldwide, XPPen introduces this year's theme, "DOODLE THE WORLD," with a series of creative experiences, including the Global Art Toy Design Contest co-hosted by XPPen and TOP TOY, a globally renowned art toy brand, the upcoming Artist Ultra 14 drawing display, artist conversations, the Doodle & Spin Game on official website, and exclusive anniversary offers. Through these initiatives, XPPen encourages creators worldwide to explore diverse forms of artistic expression and create without limits.

"At XPPen, we believe creativity should have no boundaries, not limited by mediums or imagination," said Brian Huang, Marketing Director at XPPen. "For 21 years, we have empowered creators with innovative solutions to bring their ideas to life. 'DOODLE THE WORLD' embodies our belief that inspiration can flow freely across paper, screens, and beyond. Through this anniversary celebration and collaboration with TOP TOY, we unite around a shared belief in creativity without boundaries and the power of imagination, while embracing a more youthful and trend-inspired creative culture through the fusion of digital art and designer toy culture."

XPPen × TOP TOY Global Art Toy Design Contest

As one of the highlights of XPPen's 21st anniversary celebration, XPPen has partnered with TOP TOY, a leading global art toy brand, to launch the Global Art Toy Design Contest, inviting creators worldwide to explore the possibilities of Zero, TOP TOY's original IP character. Through this collaboration, creators can transform their ideas into collectible designs.

Running from August 16 to October 16, 2026, the contest encourages participants to reinterpret Zero through designs including the Null Shell Design, Fenix Shell Design, and Zero Figure Design. Participants can draw inspiration from seasons and clothing styles or develop their own original themes. Winners will receive XPPen creative devices, cash prizes, blind boxes, and X-Coins from the XPPen Community, which can be used for community giveaways and exclusive rewards. Selected winning works will also have the opportunity to be developed into physical art toys and stocked in TOP TOY stores worldwide. Join the contest at https://community.xp-pen.com/events/global-art-toy-design-contest?lang=en

A panel of artists and creative professionals will judge the entries, including Katun, an influential Southeast Asian graffiti artist; Josephine Rais, a German illustrator and strategic designer; Jun Oson, a Japanese illustrator and contemporary artist; together with TOP TOY's senior art toy designer jury. "I hope creators can create boldly, not only through colors, but also by exploring more possibilities in subtle elements such as materials and emotions," said Tong Liu, Senior Designer at TOP TOY, as one of the jury.

New Addition to the Artist Ultra Series

Continuing the celebration of XPPen's 21st anniversary, the Artist Ultra 14 will launch on August 17. As the newest member of the Artist Ultra Series, Artist Ultra 14 delivers Ultra Clear True Color with exceptional accuracy and clarity in a slim, portable design, providing creators with a flexible and immersive experience. The new product will also be available as one of the prizes in the Global Art Toy Design Contest and the anniversary game on XPPen's official website.

Celebrating Creativity Across Mediums and Beyond

To further explore this year's theme, XPPen has invited artists from different creative fields, including Chromakane, Tattoo Artist, and Marina Esmeraldo, Multidisciplinary Artist, to share their creative journeys and interpretations of "DOODLE THE WORLD." Through these conversations, XPPen showcases how drawing can take place across different mediums and creative environments, inspiring everyone to embrace the freedom to create anytime, anywhere.

Beyond artistic conversations, everyone is invited to join the anniversary game on XPPen's official website. Participants can join the 21-Day Doodle Journey and spin the wheel to win prizes. XPPen's official online stores will also roll out global anniversary offers, featuring discounts of up to 50% on selected products.

Building on 21 years of innovation, XPPen will continue empowering creators and advancing digital art. XPPen will also showcase its latest innovations and upcoming products at IFA 2026, including new releases ahead of official launch. More details will be revealed at IFA 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.xp-pen.com/21st-anniversary-celebration.html

SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.